Original Jurisdiction
Original Jurisdiction
No Regrets: An Interview With David Boies
Preview
0:00
-54:22
No Regrets: An Interview With David Boies
The legendary litigator largely stands by his representations of Elizabeth Holmes, Harvey Weinstein, and other controversial clients.
David Lat
Feb 7, 2024
∙ Paid
Share

Welcome to Original Jurisdiction, the latest legal publication by me, David Lat. You can learn more about Original Jurisdiction by reading its About page, and you can email me at davidlat@substack.com. This is a reader-supported publication; you can subscribe by clicking here. Thanks!

In part one of my two-part interview of David Boies, I asked the famed trial lawyer to do what he does best: analyze cases and controversies. In part two, we turned to a topic that’s closer to home: David Boies.

My husband Zach tells me that I’m too soft as an interviewer. Trying to prove him wrong, I asked David some tough questions about sensitive subjects. Do you rue the day you met Elizabeth Holmes? What do you regret about your work for Harvey Weinstein? Why doesn’t Boies Schiller Flexner have an anti-nepotism policy? What will be in your Times obituary?

I’ve interviewed David on multiple occasions over the years, and we’ve never had any tense moments—until now. If you usually read my podcast interviews, you might want to listen to this one.

David fielded my aggressive questions thoughtfully, eloquently, and graciously—which is exactly what I expected of this legal lion. But listen for yourself and reach your own verdict on David Boies.

Show Notes:

Prefer reading to listening? For paid subscribers, a transcript of the entire episode appears below.

Sponsored by:

NexFirm helps Biglaw attorneys become founding partners. To learn more about how NexFirm can help you launch your firm, call 212-292-1000 or email careerdevelopment@nexfirm.com.

David Boies (courtesy photo by Fred Conrad).

Listen to this episode with a 7-day free trial

Subscribe to Original Jurisdiction to listen to this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.

Original Jurisdiction
Original Jurisdiction
Original Jurisdiction, a podcast about law and the legal profession, features host David Lat interviewing some of the most interesting, influential, and important people in the world of law. It's the companion podcast to Lat's Substack newsletter of the same name. You can follow David on Twitter (@DavidLat) or email him at davidlat@substack.com, and you can subscribe to his newsletter at davidlat.substack.com.

Listen on

Substack App
RSS Feed

Appears in episode

David Lat

Recent Episodes

50:59
Anti-Trump Lawsuits Are 'Greatly Mistaken': An Interview With David Boies
  
David Lat
51:38
'Integrity': An Interview With Judge Pauline Newman
  
David Lat
1:06:55
2023 Year In Review And 2024 Predictions, With Sarah Isgur
  
David Lat
37:32
The Rise Of Pro Bono Counsel: An Interview With Jackie Haberfeld
  
David Lat
37:26
'Always Be Courageous': An Interview With Twyla Carter
  
David Lat
49:49
No Accident: An Interview With Karen Dunn
  
David Lat
45:11
The Canceling Of The American Mind: An Interview With Greg Lukianoff
  
David Lat