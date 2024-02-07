No Regrets: An Interview With David Boies

Welcome to Original Jurisdiction, the latest legal publication by me, David Lat. You can learn more about Original Jurisdiction by reading its About page, and you can email me at davidlat@substack.com. This is a reader-supported publication; you can subscribe by clicking here. Thanks!

In part one of my two-part interview of David Boies, I asked the famed trial lawyer to do what he does best: analyze cases and controversies. In part two, we turned to a topic that’s closer to home: David Boies.

My husband Zach tells me that I’m too soft as an interviewer. Trying to prove him wrong, I asked David some tough questions about sensitive subjects. Do you rue the day you met Elizabeth Holmes? What do you regret about your work for Harvey Weinstein? Why doesn’t Boies Schiller Flexner have an anti-nepotism policy? What will be in your Times obituary?

I’ve interviewed David on multiple occasions over the years, and we’ve never had any tense moments—until now. If you usually read my podcast interviews, you might want to listen to this one.

David fielded my aggressive questions thoughtfully, eloquently, and graciously—which is exactly what I expected of this legal lion. But listen for yourself and reach your own verdict on David Boies.

Show Notes:

David Boies Pleads Not Guilty, by James B. Stewart for the New York Times

The Bad, Good Lawyer, by Andrew Rice for New York Magazine

Prefer reading to listening? For paid subscribers, a transcript of the entire episode appears below.

