Abortion-rights advocates protesting outside the home of Justice Samuel Alito on May 9. (Photo by Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images.)

Welcome to Original Jurisdiction, the latest legal publication by me, David Lat. You can learn more about Original Jurisdiction by reading its About page, you can reach me by email at davidlat@substack.com, and you can subscribe by clicking on the button below.

The leak of the Supreme Court’s initial draft majority opinion in in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, an opinion that would overrule Roe v. Wade and send the issue of abortion back to the states, unleashed a torrent of anger on the left. Since then, we’ve seen abortion-rights protests around the country—and outside the homes of Supreme Court justices. Protesters have demonstrated outside the homes of at least four SCOTUS members: Chief Justice John Roberts and Justices Samuel Alito, Brett Kavanaugh, and Amy Coney Barrett.

This is a legal newsletter, so let’s start with the legal issue: are such protests legal? It appears that they are not, under federal law as well as the laws of Virginia and Maryland, the two states in which the protests have taken place. The federal statute, 18 U.S.C. § 1507, protects the residence of a “judge, juror, witness, or court officer,” while the Virginia and Maryland laws are broader and protect the home of “any individual” (Virginia) or “a person” (Maryland).

Are the laws criminalizing such protests constitutional? Legal experts and law professors who spoke to Aaron Blake of the Washington Post opined that the federal statute would pass constitutional muster. As a doctrinal matter, it seems like a classic “time, place, and manner” restriction, which does not discriminate based on the content of speech but simply provides reasonable limits on how protests can be conducted. As a predictive matter, any constitutional challenge to the law would be decided by judges—who I think would be disposed to uphold the restrictions.

Now let’s get to the more challenging issue: are these protests ethical?

Supporters of these protests, perhaps coming from the perspective of my imaginary Dobbs leaker, cite the importance of what’s at stake: the imminent erasure of constitutional protection for critical reproductive healthcare, protection that has existed under the law for almost half a century. From this point of view, protesting at a justice’s home “makes complete sense,” according to Jamelle Bouie of the New York Times. In fact, one could argue that not only are the protests permissible, but even required: it is essential to voice one’s opposition to such oppression, no matter what the consequences might be.

In response to the argument that the protests are “uncivil,” the protesters dismiss what Rafi Schwartz of Mic refers to as the “civility trap,” arguing that “civility” should be the least of our concerns right now—and that calls for “civility” are often used by the powerful to squelch the dissent of the powerless. In response to the argument that the protests violate the privacy of the justices and their families, the protesters would quote the most-liked comment of the 6,285 (mostly negative) comments on the Washington Post editorial discussing the protests: “We'll stay away from their houses when they stay away from our uteruses.”

The WaPo editorial makes the case against the protests. It argues that they reflect “a disturbing trend in which groups descend on the homes of people they disagree with and attempt to influence their public conduct by making their private lives—and, often, those of their families and neighbors—miserable.” It further contends that these protests attempt to “bring direct public pressure to bear on a decision-making process that must be controlled, evidence-based, and rational, if there is to be any hope of an independent judiciary.”

Professor David Decosimo, a philosopher and ethicist who teaches at Boston University, also argues against protesting at judges’ houses, in a Boston Globe op-ed and on Twitter. He makes two main points:

The protests “deliberately violat[e] a host of boundaries worth caring about,” by “deliberately target[ing] a person’s family…. Like threatening someone’s child, it wrongs the innocent, treating them as nothing more than means to our ends.”

“Protesting at a home targets someone as a person rather than as someone fulfilling a role. A judge or politician is a fellow citizen and more fundamentally a fellow human being. Protesting at someone’s home denies this reality. It erases any boundary between a person’s profession and the fullness of their humanity. It reduces that humanity to a partisan role.”

Of course, there’s a rejoinder to Professor Decosimo’s second point: if you’re so concerned about “personhood,” what about the personhood of the millions of pregnant and potentially pregnant people who will be affected by Dobbs?

What do you think of these issues? This is a Notice and Comment post, in which I invite readers of Original Jurisdiction to share their views on a selected issue in the comments. So please opine on the propriety of protests at judicial homes in the comments to this post (which are open to all readers, not just paid subscribers, for this particular story). Thanks!

Thanks for reading Original Jurisdiction, and thanks to my paid subscribers for making this publication possible. Subscribers get access to Judicial Notice, my time-saving weekly roundup of the most notable news in the legal world, as well as the ability to comment on posts. You can reach me by email at davidlat@substack.com with any questions or comments about Original Jurisdiction, and you can share this post or subscribe using the buttons below.

Share