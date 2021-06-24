Notice And Comment: SCOTUS Ain’t Broke, So Don't Fix It

The Supreme Court of the United States (photo by David Lat).

To paraphrase Chris Crocker — remember him? — “Leave. SCOTUS. Alone!”

The Supreme Court has handed down almost all of its biggest rulings in its most controversial cases of the Term.

And they’ve generally been… tame, even lame.

The Court did not strike down the Affordable Care Act.

It did not overrule Employment Division v. Smith and hold that religious freedom trumps everything else.

It issued narrow or nuanced rulings in a wide range of cases, concerning such subjects as student free speech, securities law, and the Fourth Amendment.

Instead of issuing bright-line rules, which is one way the Court can flex its muscle, it generally decided very little. In fact, there’s a decent argument that the Court decided too little this Term, failing to give guidance to lower courts, kicking multiple cans down the road, and guaranteeing many future fights.

So what does all this mean?

The reports of democracy’s death, at the hands of a 6-3, conservative Supreme Court, have been greatly exaggerated.

We are not in a “crisis” when it comes to the Supreme Court.

The Court is not “out of control,” “out of whack,” a “threat to democracy,” or “dangerously out of step with the people.”

The six conservative justices are not the “Nine Old Men.”

And there is no urgent need for radical reform of the Court, at least as of now.

Amirite? Please share your own views, in the comments (which is the whole point of Notice and Comment).