Elon Musk wants you to hit the road. (Photo by Hannibal Hanschke/Pool/AFP via Getty Images.)

In the most recent issue of Judicial Notice, my weekly roundup of notable news in the legal world, I bestowed Law Firm of the Week honors upon Cooley:

This is a profile in law firm courage. As reported on Saturday by the Wall Street Journal, late last year Tesla CEO Elon Musk called up a partner at Cooley, longtime counsel to Tesla, and demanded that the firm fire an associate—yes, an associate—who had previously worked for the Securities and Exchange Commission (but had no involvement on Tesla matters at Cooley). This associate’s transgression? Back when he worked at the SEC, the associate had interviewed Musk during the agency’s investigation of the Tesla chief’s infamous 2018 tweet claiming (falsely) to have secured funding to take Tesla private. Cooley refused—and paid the price. In the weeks since that call, Tesla has taken steps in several cases to replace Cooley or to add additional law firms to its matters. In addition, Musk’s space exploration venture, SpaceX, has stopped using Cooley for regulatory work.

We now have more details about Tesla moving work away from Cooley, reported by Dan Packel of Law.com:

Since the start of December, the firm has been replaced by Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan on at least three pending Tesla cases, including a high-profile trade secrets suit it launched against Amazon-backed rival Rivian. Cooley has also seen its lawyers joined by attorneys from Fish & Richardson in at least three other matters.

Former law firm leaders who spoke to Packel commended Cooley for saying no to Elon Musk:

Peter Kalis, chairman emeritus of K&L Gates: “It’s all about integrity, independence, and fidelity to professional standards. Stand up for your personnel. Clients can be replaced but a firm’s reputation, once lost, cannot.”

Ralph Baxter, former chairman and CEO of Orrick: “To be a great law firm, you must organize it and lead it in a way that is principled. You simply can’t permit outsiders, even clients, even highly valued clients, to dictate how you run the law firm. Cooley isn’t going to tell Tesla how to engineer its cars, and Elon Musk and Telsa aren’t going to tell Cooley how to run its law firm.”

And I praised Cooley as well. Assuming the associate didn’t act inappropriately toward Musk and Tesla during his time at the SEC—if the associate interrogated Musk in an abusive manner, for example, that would be a different story—I offered this assessment:

Good for Cooley for standing up to the world’s richest man and for standing by its associate—who did nothing wrong. And shame on Elon Musk for such a petty vendetta.

But it’s boring when everyone agrees. And in this case, we have at least one dissenter. One Original Jurisdiction reader, who used to work at a law firm but has since moved over to the business world, shared this contrarian take with me:

For Cooley, I can't imagine they had much choice but to stand by their associate. If they had fired the associate (who, as you say, appears to have done nothing wrong), they would have paid the price in reputational damage with their associates and other lawyers. However, that doesn't mean Musk is wrong to have asked them to fire the associate, and to punish them for saying "no." Musk pays the bills. For the vast amount he and his companies spend, he has the right to demand high levels of loyalty from his law firms. That runs from expecting partners on his work to drive Teslas over Taycans, to having a team that hasn't attacked Musk and Tesla in the past. Ultimately, for most lawyers, law is a client service business. Musk will easily find other high-quality lawyers to take Cooley's place. So, while you may not like what Musk did, he is good enough at his job that he gets to do stuff like punish random former SEC lawyers.

So, readers, what do you think? Did Elon Musk cross a line in making this request of Cooley—or was he just exercising his rights as a client? And should Cooley have agreed to his request and fired the associate?

