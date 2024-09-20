The founders of the Federalist Society, telling its origin story at FedSoc’s 40th anniversary celebration (photo by David Lat).

With the new school year ramping up, today's request for advice is timely:

Dear A&A, I’m a 1L at a T14 law school, and I’m writing to ask for your thoughts on whether I, an originalism- and textualism-attracted individual, should join the Federalist Society, given (1) its already-existing reputation among the political left, (2) its seemingly evolving reputation among segments of the right, and (3) the general increase in political polarization and tensions on campuses. I want to join the Federalist Society, but I worry that joining may (1) alienate me from some classmates and (2) harm future job or clerkship prospects. So what say you: Is FedSoc still the place to go for law students interested in originalism and textualism? Or have increased campus tensions and negative media stories on the Supreme Court and FedSoc sufficiently raised the downsides of joining that you would advise against it? I suspect similar questions may be on many 1L students’ minds right now. Sincerely yours,

Faint-hearted FedSoc-er

I posed follow-up questions to Faint-hearted and acquired additional information relevant to his situation:

He’s more drawn to public-law subjects like constitutional law and criminal law, as opposed to private-law subjects like contracts and corporate law.

He’s interested in possibly clerking, working as a prosecutor, or serving as a judge someday. As of now, his dream job would be to work for the Office of the Solicitor General (OSG) at the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ). He’s open to working in Biglaw, but that’s not his main focus or ambition.

In terms of political leanings, he has no party affiliation and considers himself “politically homeless” right now. He described himself as “definitely libertarian-oriented” and “a classical liberal,” in favor of “free markets, free speech, and the strong protection of civil liberties. In general, I think we ought to live and let live.”

Based on his interests and career goals, my bottom-line answer to Faint-hearted is yes, he should join the Federalist Society. But let me unpack my reasoning.

As an institution, the Federalist Society takes no positions on legal or policy issues—aside from its statement of purpose, which is “to sponsor fair, serious, and open debate about the need to enhance individual freedom and the role of the courts in saying what the law is, rather than what they wish it to be.” In other words, the Society itself is about serving as a forum for substantive debate, even if individual FedSoc members or leaders might work on particular cases or causes—which skew heavily to the right, but not exclusively so.

And I believe that folks who have actually attended FedSoc events—instead of just reading about the Society, in left-leaning publications—would concur. I agree with what Kannon Shanmugam of Paul Weiss, a leading SCOTUS and appellate advocate, said about FedSoc in his recent (excellent) speech to the Duke Law Federalist Society, “The Legitimacy of the Supreme Court”:

For me, as one of the very few conservative and libertarian law students at top law schools in [the 1990s], the Federalist Society provided a rare forum in which to discuss legal issues with likeminded students. In the decades since, I have made countless friendships through Federalist Society events. But beyond that, in the words of its website, the Federalist Society’s “main purpose” is, and always has been, to promote “fair, serious, and open debate” on the legal issues of the day…. [N]ever has such debate been more essential than it is now.

So returning to Faint-hearted FedSoc-er, given (1) his keen interest in issues of public law, (2) his originalist and textualist leanings, and (3) the fact that he wants to join FedSoc (emphasis his), I believe that he should join FedSoc (emphasis mine)—unless there’s a good reason not to join, to which I now turn.

If he had told me that he’s strongly focused on private law, especially corporate law, and his dream job is to be a Biglaw partner focused on transactional work, then maybe my advice might be different. Biglaw firms are pretty left-leaning these days, so having FedSoc on your résumé could complicate your quest to become a finance or M&A or tax partner at an Am Law 100 firm.

Of course, another option would be to join FedSoc and not list it on your résumé—or list it selectively, only when it’s relevant and helpful to a particular opportunity. I’m told by a current 2L who belongs to FedSoc that student chapters do not make their membership lists public, precisely because of concerns over ostracism and “cancellation.” So a prospective Biglaw employer is unlikely to learn of your FedSoc membership unless you affirmatively mention it.

My advice might also be different if Faint-hearted had told me, in response to my follow-up questions about his political affiliation, that he’s a registered Democrat. To be sure, because FedSoc is a non-partisan organization—and actually prohibited from engaging in partisan political activity, as a 501(c)(3) organization under the Internal Revenue Code—there’s no inherent conflict between being a Democrat and being in FedSoc. But in our politically polarized age, the unfortunate reality is that it’s harder to secure certain elite professional opportunities—e.g., Supreme Court clerkships, top jobs at the DOJ, federal judgeships—if you’re not on the right “team.”

And if you play for “Team Blue,” then FedSoc on your résumé could be a problem. Imagine someone on president-elect Kamala Harris’s transition team, trying to fill coveted Justice Department jobs, or a lawyer in the White House Counsel’s Office in a Harris Administration, seeking potential judicial nominees. If that person sees your résumé with FedSoc on it and one of comparable strength that’s FedSoc-free, they’re going with the other résumé. [UPDATE (2:10 p.m.): See what I posted in the comments about why the “leave it off your résumé” approach doesn’t work for political-appointee jobs and judgeships.]

That is not, however, the situation of Faint-hearted FedSoc-er. Although he’s not registered with either political party, given where the parties are right now, someone who is “libertarian-oriented” and “a classical liberal” is effectively a member of “Team Red,” at least for careerist purposes. As a practical matter, he’s more likely to get clerkships with Republican appointees, land a job at OSG in a Republican administration, or get nominated to the federal bench by a Republican president. And FedSoc, which is a powerful networking resource in conservative and libertarian circles, will help him in his professional advancement.

So that’s my advice. There are aspects of it that depress me—but in giving career advice to people, my philosophy is to accept the world as it is, not as it should be.

Readers, what do you think? Please share your thoughts in the comments.