Supreme Betrayal: The SCOTUS Leak Investigation Ramps Up
Here’s my advice to Supreme Court clerks who have been asked for phone records and affidavits.
Supreme Court officials are escalating their search for the source of the leaked draft opinion that would overturnRoe v. Wade , taking steps to require law clerks to provide cell phone records and sign affidavits, three sources with knowledge of the efforts have told CNN.
Some clerks are apparently so alarmed over the moves, particularly the sudden requests for private cell data, that they have begun exploring whether to hire outside counsel….
Chief Justice John Roberts met with law clerks as a group after the breach, CNN has learned, but it is not known whether any systematic individual interviews have occurred.
Lawyers outside the court who have become aware of the new inquiries related to cell phone details warn of potential intrusiveness on clerks’ personal activities, irrespective of any disclosure to the news media, and say they may feel the need to obtain independent counsel.
“That's what similarly situated individuals would do in virtually any other government investigation,” said one appellate lawyer with experience in investigations and knowledge of the new demands on law clerks. “It would be hypocritical for the Supreme Court to prevent its own employees from taking advantage of that fundamental legal protection.”
We don’t know the precise timing of the effort to gather phone records and affidavits. The present progressive tense in Biskupic’s piece—“are escalating their search”—suggests this is something that just happened or is happening right now. But it’s also possible that the initial requests were made a little while ago and Biskupic only learned about them more recently. (I would have expected such steps to have been taken within days of the leak.)
We don’t know the exact nature of the steps being taken. As of now, the Court is conducting an internal investigation of what it appears to be treating as an ethical and employment matter. Since there’s no criminal investigation and no grand jury issuing subpoenas, presumably the Court is just asking clerks to provide phone records and affidavits on a voluntary basis, not ordering them to do so through compulsory process. But we don’t know how aggressively it’s asking, which could range anywhere from “it would be lovely if you could turn over these records” all the way to “turn over these records now, or else.” (The fact that clerks are contacting outside lawyers—who I’m guessing are Biskupic’s “three sources with knowledge of the efforts”—suggests the clerks are being given at least some time to consider and respond to the requests.)
We don’t know whether similar requests for records and affidavits have been made of the justices, the justices’ family or household members, or non-clerk staffers at the Court, who also might have had access to the draft opinion. (Biskupic’s report doesn’t claim thatonly clerks have been asked.)
We don’t know the nature of the phone records being requested. The investigation might be asking for metadata like call logs showing whom a clerk called and when, or it might be asking for the substance of communications, such as the actual contents of text messages.
We don’t know the nature of the affidavits being requested. They could be affidavits confirming the accuracy and completeness of the phone records being provided (as Professor Orin Kerrsuggests ), they could be affidavits asking each clerk to attest that they had no involvement in the leak, or they could be affidavits that cover both bases (and more).
We don’t know who is on Colonel Curley’s team and whether she might be drawing upon resources beyond the Court, including experts in forensic analysis, for this investigation.
Keeping in mind what we know and don’t know, how should the SCOTUS clerks respond to these requests? Since they appear to be seeking outside counsel, here’s mine, in the form of an open letter.
Dear Supreme Court clerks for October Term 2021,
Right now you’re all wondering: should I cooperate with Colonel Gail Curley’s leak investigation? I say you should, and here’s why—if you’re guilty, and if you’re innocent.
Second, it’s the self-interested thing to do—at least if you don’t want to go to prison. If you falsely deny being the leaker but eventually get caught—and you have to plan with that worst-case scenario in mind, especially since it not infrequently comes to pass—you’ll be in much deeper trouble than you are right now.
And the likelihood of you being prosecuted for lying to investigators is greater than the likelihood of you being prosecuted for leaking. Why? The feds place a high priority on incentivizing truthfulness and deterring dishonesty in investigations—which is why you often see freestanding § 1001 prosecutions where no underlying crime has been charged. To let you go unpunished for lying in a high-profile investigation would send a terrible message. And any trial of you for lying in the investigation would focus more on you than on the leak, more on the cover-up than on the crime—making it a more palatable prosecution, from a PR perspective, to Chief Justice Roberts.
Second, complying with the requests is the self-interested thing to do. You’re a clerk from the October Term 2021 class—a clerk cohort that right now is going down in infamy. If the leaker is never discovered or not discovered until decades later (a la Deep Throat), for years there will be an asterisk next to your name at the top of your resume: *Possibly the SCOTUS leaker. You do not want that. Instead, you want to make a record of your innocence—perhaps by swearing-out an affidavit declaring that you are not the leaker, which you can present to any potential employer harboring doubts about your trustworthiness.
Now, I realize there’s a difference between asking for privacy sacrifices upfront versus in the middle of a job; fine. You might say, “I didn’t sign up for this”—i.e., you had no expectation, when you accepted your clerkship, that you might be asked to provide such information.
Don’t do anything that gives aid or comfort to the leaker. Don’t do anything that makes it easier for the leaker to hide among the blameless. Instead, do whatever you can to help unmask the leaker—for the Court, and for the country.
Sincerely yours,
David Lat
As discussed above regarding what we don’t know, we don’t know exactly what phone records are being sought. For purposes of this discussion, I’m assuming the investigators are seeking only metadata like call logs, showing what numbers you called and when. But even if the investigators want the contents of communications, my analysis remains largely unchanged; you should still cooperate. (And I’m not sure what choice you have if the Court truly insists on cooperation, unless you’re willing to quit or be fired over noncompliance—which I doubt, given the value of the SCOTUS clerkship experience and credential.)
If Colonel Curley seeks the contents of communications, then she might see some potentially embarrassing stuff, like texts between you and your co-clerks blowing off steam by complaining about your justice, or mushy love notes between you and your significant other. I doubt you have “sexts”—the types of folks who clerk for the Court are not the type to send sexts—but if you do, I’m sure you can ask Colonel Curley for permission to redact before turning them over.
I’ve read a fair amount in privacy law, and I’m aware of the responses of scholars like Professor Dan Solove to the “I have nothing to hide” argument. I just don’t find them particularly persuasive (for reasons I won’t go into here, but might share in the future). The reason the “I have nothing to hide” argument resonates with laypeople—as opposed to lawyers and legal scholars, who have a tendency to overthink things—is because it’s true.
