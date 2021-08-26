Supreme Court Clerks, October Term 2010: Where Are They Now?

A clerk walking the halls of the U.S. Supreme Court (photo by David Lat).

As part of my continuing coverage of Supreme Court law clerks during these lazy days of August, I have picked up a feature that Professor Derek T. Muller used to run at his excellent Excess of Democracy blog: a look at what Supreme Court clerks are doing with themselves professionally, a decade after their clerkships. As I’ve previously explained, in these pages and elsewhere, a SCOTUS clerkship is one of the most impressive credentials in the legal profession, and its holders often go on to illustrious careers within the law. So it’s worth watching what they’re up to, and the ten-year mark is a good vantage point—far enough along to be illuminating, but not so far along as to be moot.

Muller did “SCOTUS Clerks: Where Are They Now” write-ups for the Supreme Court classes from October Term 2003 through October Term 2009, with his last report appearing in October 2019. In response to my inquiry, he said he doesn’t plan to continue the series, so I’ve picked it up here at Original Jurisdiction, with his blessing.

In this post, I’ll look at the October Term 2010 class of clerks, who are actually now 11 years out of their clerkships. Around the official start of October Term 2021 (which isn’t that far off, frighteningly enough), I’ll profile the October Term 2011 class. As Muller used to do, I’ll begin with the list of former clerks and their current jobs, then offer some observations (but feel free to skip ahead to the color commentary if you like).

Here’s the list. I adopt Muller’s standard caveat: “This list is probably unreliable and has not been fact-checked in any way, except for the links provided (and these links admittedly often aren't the best source material). Some designations, including ‘recently,’ are the last-available information. As always, please let me know of any errors or corrections.”

For some clerks, I have provided more than one link—e.g., a link to a law firm bio and a LinkedIn profile. But again, I haven’t contacted all these folks personally to verify their info; please post in the comments or email me (davidlat@substack.com) with any updates or fixes.

Chief Justice John G. Roberts

1. Paul Crane (UVA 2007 / Wilkinson): attorney, Criminal Division, Appellate Section, U.S. Department of Justice

2. Kate Heinzelman (Yale 2009 / Garland): chief counsel to Attorney General Merrick Garland, U.S. Department of Justice

3. Zac Hudson (Yale 2009 / Kavanaugh): executive vice president and global general counsel, Las Vegas Sands Corp.

4. Kathryn Tarbert (Vanderbilt 2005 / Ginsburg (D.C. Cir.)): partner, Schaerr|Jaffe (appellate)

Justice Antonin Scalia

1. Robert Allen (Harvard 2009 / Boudin): partner, Kirkland & Ellis (litigation and investigations)

2. Matt Owen (Michigan 2008 / Gorsuch): partner, Kirkland & Ellis (litigation and investigations)

3. Adam Unikowsky (Harvard 2007 / D. Ginsburg): partner, Jenner and Block (appellate)

4. Jason Wilcox (Chicago 2009 / Sutton): partner, Kirkland & Ellis (IP litigation)

Justice Anthony M. Kennedy

1. Steven Horowitz (Harvard 2009 / Posner): partner, Sidley Austin (IP litigation)

2. Rob Johnson (Harvard 2009 / Kozinski): senior attorney, Institute for Justice

3. Richard Re (Yale 2008 / Kavanaugh): professor, University of Virginia School of Law

4. James Stern (UVA 2009 / Wilkinson): professor, William & Mary Law School

Justice Clarence Thomas

1. Matthew Fitzgerald (UVA 2008 / Carnes): partner, McGuireWoods (appellate)

2. Allison Jones Rushing (Duke 2007 / Gorsuch / Sentelle): judge, U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fourth Circuit

3. Elbert Lin (Yale 2003 / W. Pryor): partner, Hunton Andrews Kurth (appellate)

4. William Peterson (Texas 2008 / Jones (5th Cir.)): partner, Morgan Lewis (appellate)

Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg

1. Amy Bergquist (U. Minnesota 2007 / W. Fletcher / J. Tunheim (D. Minn.)): senior staff attorney, International Justice, The Advocates for Human Rights

2. Keith Bradley (Columbia 2007 / Janice Rogers Brown): partner, Squire Patton Boggs (appellate)

3. David Newman (Yale 2006 / Katzmann / Rakoff (S.D.N.Y.)): associate deputy attorney general, U.S. Department of Justice

4. Elisabeth Theodore (Harvard 2009 / Garland): partner, Arnold & Porter (appellate and commercial litigation)

Justice Stephen G. Breyer

1. Erika (Myers) Maley (Stanford 2008 / Kozinski): partner, Sidley Austin (commercial, products liability, and appellate litigation)

2. Brian Netter (Yale 2006 / Rogers (D.C. Cir.)): deputy assistant attorney general, Civil Division, Federal Programs Branch, U.S. Department of Justice

3. Natalie Ram (Yale 2008 / Calabresi): professor, University of Maryland Carey School of Law

4. David Zionts (Harvard 2008 / Garland): partner, Covington & Burling (appellate and international litigation)

Justice Samuel Alito

1. John Cerreta (Cornell 2005 / Chagares / Alito (3d Cir.)): partner, Day Pitney (appellate and products liability litigation)

2. Steven J. Menashi (Stanford 2008 / D. Ginsburg): judge, U.S. Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit

3. Garrick Sevilla (Duke 2007 / J.R. Brown (D.C. Cir.)): partner, Bishop & Sevilla

4. Tara (Stuckey) Morrissey (Notre Dame 2007 / Sutton): vice president and deputy chief counsel, U.S. Chamber Litigation Center, U.S. Chamber of Commerce

Justice Sonia Sotomayor

1. Kevin Arlyck (NYU 2008 / Katzmann): associate professor of law, Georgetown University Law Center; associated law professor, Orrick

2. Thomas Lue (Harvard 2005 / Raggi / G. Lynch): general counsel and head of governance, DeepMind

3. Abby Mollen (Northwestern 2008 / Tatel): partner, Bartlit Beck (commercial and IP litigation)

4. Amy Mason Saharia (Duke 2005 / Chatigny (D. Conn.) / Newman): partner, Williams & Connolly (appellate)

Justice Elena Kagan

1. Andrew Crespo (Harvard 2008 / Reinhardt / S. Breyer): professor, Harvard Law School

2. Allon Kedem (Yale 2005 / Kravitz (D. Conn.) / Leval / A. Kennedy): partner, Arnold & Porter (appellate)

3. Elizabeth (Barchas) Prelogar (Harvard 2008 / Garland / R. Ginsburg): nominee, Solicitor General, U.S. Department of Justice (previously Acting Solicitor General)

4. Trisha Anderson (Harvard / Sutton): deputy assistant secretary, U.S. Department of Commerce

Justice John Paul Stevens (retired)

1. Sam Erman (Michigan 2007 / Garland): professor, USC Gould School of Law

Justice Sandra Day O’Connor (retired)

1. Kristen Eichensehr (Yale 2008 / Garland): professor, University of Virginia School of Law

Justice David H. Souter (retired)

1. Brook Hopkins (Harvard 2007 / Reinhardt): previously executive director, Criminal Justice Policy Program, Harvard Law School (current role unclear; the CJPP concluded operations in October 2020)

There are 39 clerks in total. Here’s a rough breakdown by field:

Private practice: 18 clerks (46 percent)

Academia: 7 clerks (18 percent)

Government: 6 clerks (15 percent)

In-house: 3 clerks (8 percent)

Public interest: 2 clerks (5 percent)

Judiciary: 2 clerks (5 percent)

Other/unknown: 1 clerk (3 percent)

A fair number of judges, including two-thirds of the current members of the Supreme Court, are former SCOTUS clerks. So it shouldn’t be shocking to see that two clerks from OT 2010 are already on the federal bench: Judge Steven Menashi of the Second Circuit and Judge Allison Jones Rushing of the Fourth Circuit.

Considering that law professors make up a minuscule percentage of U.S. lawyers, legal academia is overrepresented among the ranks of OT 2010 clerks, with almost a fifth of the clerks now working as law professors. Being a professor at pretty much any ABA-accredited law school is already very impressive, and of the seven academics here, four teach at top-14 or “T14” law schools: Andrew Crespo at Harvard, Kristen Eichensehr and Richard Re at UVA, and Kevin Arlyck at Georgetown.

But how you view this distribution of clerks might depend on your expectations. If the stereotype is that most SCOTUS clerks go on to become pointy-headed professors, then maybe you might be surprised (or impressed) to see that close to half are in private practice, almost all at top Biglaw firms or elite boutiques.

Many of the lawyers in private practice focus on appellate and Supreme Court work, and several lead the appellate practices at their firms. But I was struck by the fact that three—Jason Wilcox at Kirkland, Steven Horowitz at Sidley, and Abby Mollen at Bartlit Beck—do a lot of IP litigation (which has a deserved reputation as a brainiac practice area).

Three Biglaw firms have more than one SCOTUS clerk from this class. Kirkland leads the way with three, all from the chambers of the late Justice Scalia: Bob Allen, Matt Owen, and Jason Wilcox. Sidley has two (Steven Horowitz and Erika Maley), and Arnold & Porter has two (Elisabeth Theodore and Allon Kedem).

Of the six clerks in government, five are at the Justice Department, including four in fairly high-level positions at the Biden Administration DOJ. Most prominent is Elizabeth Prelogar, nominated to serve as U.S. Solicitor General (after a stint as Acting Solicitor General), but there’s also Kate Heinzelman (chief counsel to AG Garland), David Newman (associate deputy attorney general), and Brian Netter (deputy assistant attorney general, Federal Programs). All three clerked for Democratic appointees on the Court except for Heinzelman, a former clerk to Chief Justice Roberts (who has a penchant for “across the aisle” hiring; he hired Heinzelman from the chambers of then-Judge Garland, a top feeder judge to the liberal wing of the Court at the time).

Only three clerks went in-house, but all three have landed great gigs. Zac Hudson is the GC of Las Vegas Sands, a Fortune 500 company for many years until its revenue took a dip (in large part because of the pandemic). Thomas Lue is the GC at DeepMind, the buzz-generating, AI-focused subsidiary of Alphabet Inc. (parent of Google). And Tara Morrissey is deputy chief counsel at the U.S. Chamber Litigation Center—which, whether you like it or not, has an impressive record before the Supreme Court.

In the spirit of Above the Law’s SCOTUS Power Index, which justice’s OT 2010 clerks are the most high-powered group? That’s often a hard call, but in this particular Term, I think the clear winner is Justice Kagan. She’s the former boss of the highest-ranked government lawyer, SG nominee Elizabeth Prelogar, and the legal academic at the highest-ranked law school, Andrew Crespo at Harvard. Her clerk in Biglaw, Allon Kedem of Arnold & Porter, is a young star of the SCOTUS bar, with an impressive 11 arguments under his belt. Finally, Trisha Anderson is deputy assistant secretary at the Commerce Department—admittedly not the sexiest department in the federal government, but she was a partner at Covington & Burling before that (and previously deputy general counsel at the FBI, which is pretty badass). A clerkship with Justice Kagan isn’t the cushiest gig at One First Street—her clerks work hard and she has exceptionally high standards, even by SCOTUS standards—but the experience might groom you for greatness.

You’ve heard what I’ve had to say about the Supreme Court clerks from October Term 2010. What say you? Please share your thoughts, as well as any updates or corrections to the list, in the comments.

[UPDATE (3:07 p.m.): This post was updated throughout to remove “née” and indicate former names using parentheses. As a reader pointed out, “In the spirit of inclusivity, it may be time to retire the ‘née’ indicator. While I’m glad for all of the obvious reasons that ‘maiden name’ is disappearing, using the female for ‘born’ in French is only a smidge less awful. Not that co-adopting the masculine ‘né’ would help the broader gender issue. French is gendered and won’t help…. A former name in parentheses can do the trick in the fewest characters.” Thanks to this reader for the helpful suggestion.]