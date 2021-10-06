Supreme Court Clerks, October Term 2011: Where Are They Now?

A clerk walking the halls of the U.S. Supreme Court (photo by David Lat).

Welcome to Original Jurisdiction, the latest legal publication by me, David Lat. You can learn more about Original Jurisdiction by reading its About page, you can reach me by email at davidlat@substack.com, and you can subscribe by clicking on the button below.

Oyez, oyez, oyez! On Monday, the justices of the U.S. Supreme Court returned to the bench (except for Justice Brett Kavanaugh, who participated remotely after testing positive for Covid-19 last week). But even though this week’s proceedings took place back at One First Street, they were very different from the way things were pre-pandemic.

For starters, the courtroom was mostly empty, since the proceedings are closed to the general public. Everyone was required to wear a mask, with the exception of the justices (although Justice Sonia Sotomayor, who has Type 1 diabetes, wore a mask anyway). Justice Amy Coney Barrett made her first appearance at an in-person SCOTUS argument. The traditional free-for-all questioning was followed by a period in which the justices could, in order of seniority, interrogate the advocates one by one (although most of the justices didn’t avail themselves of this opportunity).

The safety measures were a sad reminder that the pandemic remains very much with us. On a happier note, as Laurence Hurley of Reuters tweeted, the renovated cafeteria now offers a Starbucks bar, replete with espresso drinks and cold brew. By tradition, the junior justice oversees the cafeteria; might we have Justice Barrett to thank for the improved offerings? (It does seem a bit odd to renovate the cafeteria when fewer people can use it, since the general public is still barred from the building—but maybe the dearth of people made it easier to do the renovations.)

The cases argued this week were not that exciting. So instead of telling you all about Mississippi’s complaint that Tennessee is bogarting the groundwater, I’ll deliver on my promise of a “SCOTUS Clerks: Where Are They Now” write-up for the October Term 2011 class of law clerks, now a decade removed from their clerkships. As I did when I profiled the OT 2010 clerks, I’ll start with the list of former clerks and their current jobs, then offer a few observations (but you can skip ahead to the color commentary if you like).

As I did with the OT 2010 clerks, I assembled this list based on what I could glean from the internet—which, as we all know, isn’t always accurate or updated. In cases where I had reason to question the reliability of my information, I noted this in the footnotes. Please post in the comments or email me (davidlat@substack.com) with any corrections or updates, and I’ll update this list accordingly. Thanks, as always.

Chief Justice John G. Roberts

1. Christopher DiPompeo (U. Penn. 2009 / Niemeyer): partner, Jones Day (appellate and bankruptcy litigation)

2. Frederick Liu (Yale 2008 / O’Scannlain / Colloton): assistant to the solicitor general, U.S. Department of Justice

3. Colleen Roh Sinzdak (Harvard 2010 / Garland): assistant to the solicitor general, U.S. Department of Justice

4. Hagan Scotten (Harvard 2010 / Kavanaugh): assistant U.S. attorney (S.D.N.Y.), U.S. Department of Justice

Justice Antonin Scalia

1. Donald Burke (UVA 2008 / Kethledge): partner, Robbins Russell (trial and appellate litigation)

2. Rebecca (Krauss) Taibleson (Yale 2010 / Kavanaugh): assistant to the solicitor general, U.S. Department of Justice

3. Carl Marchioli (Harvard 2010 / Colloton): assistant U.S. attorney (M.D. Pa.), U.S. Department of Justice

4. John Moran (UVA 2010 / Sutton): partner, McGuire Woods (litigation and investigations)

Justice Anthony M. Kennedy

1. Ishan Bhabha (Harvard 2009 / Garland): partner, Jenner & Block (trial and appellate litigation, education law)

2. Leah Litman (Michigan 2010 / Sutton): professor, University of Michigan Law School

3. Eric Nguyen (Harvard 2009 / Kozinski): assistant U.S. attorney (D.D.C.), U.S. Department of Justice

4. Justin Walker (Harvard 2009 / Kavanaugh): judge, U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit

Justice Clarence Thomas

1. Liam Hardy (Georgetown 2008 / Ryan (C.C.A.F.) / Sentelle): judge, U.S. Court of Appeals for the Armed Forces

2. Brian Lea (UGA 2009 / Carnes): partner, Jones Day (appellate litigation)

3. Matt Nicholson (UVA 2009 / Wilkinson / Bristow Fellow): partner, Williams & Connolly (trial and appellate litigation)

4. Michelle Shamblin Stratton (LSU 2009 / E. Jones / Bristow Fellow): counsel, Smyser Kaplan & Veselka (trial and appellate litigation)

Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg

1. Rachel Wainer Apter (Harvard 2007 / Katzmann / Rakoff): director, New Jersey Division on Civil Rights, New Jersey Attorney General’s Office; nominee, associate justice, New Jersey Supreme Court

2. Benjamin Beaton (Columbia 2009 / Randolph): judge, U.S. District Court for the Western District of Kentucky

3. Jennifer Clark (Georgetown 2008 / Tatel / Bristow Fellow): partner, Sidley Austin (appellate litigation)

4. Gerard Sinzdak (Berkeley 2008 / Berzon / C. Breyer (N.D. Cal.) / Bristow Fellow): attorney, Appellate Staff, Civil Division, U.S. Department of Justice

Justice Stephen G. Breyer

1. Rachel Bloomekatz (UCLA 2008 / Calabresi / Margaret Marshall (Mass.)): founder and principal, Bloomekatz Law LLC (appellate and public interest litigation)

2. Jonathan Bressler (Harvard 2010 / Boudin): attorney, National Security Division, U.S. Department of Justice (currently seconded to the National Security Council)

3. Andrew Dawson (Stanford 2008 / W. Fletcher / C. Breyer): assistant U.S. attorney (N.D. Cal.), U.S. Department of Justice

4. Rebecca Stone (NYU 2009 / Posner): professor, UCLA School of Law

Justice Samuel Alito

1. Sarah Campbell (Duke 2009 / Pryor): associate solicitor general and special assistant to the attorney general, Tennessee Attorney General’s Office

2. Anthony Dick (Stanford 2010 / Griffith): partner, Jones Day (appellate and complex civil litigation)

3. William Levi (Yale 2010 / Scirica): partner, Sidley Austin (trial and appellate litigation, investigations)

4. Ryan Newman (U. Texas 2007 / Leon (D.D.C.) / Edmondson): general counsel to Governor Ron DeSantis (R-Fl.)

Justice Sonia Sotomayor

1. Michael Bern (Harvard 2008 / McConnell): partner, Latham & Watkins (appellate and complex commercial litigation)

2. Mark Hiller (UVA 2009 / Sack): shareholder, Robinson Bradshaw (commercial litigation)

3. Daniel Habib (Yale 2010 / W. Fletcher): attorney, Federal Defenders of New York

4. Jane (Kucera) Nitze (Harvard 2008 / Gorsuch): board member, Privacy and Civil Liberties Oversight Board

Justice Elena Kagan

1. Jeff Johnson (Harvard 2010 / Wilkinson): partner, Jones Day (appellate and complex litigation)

2. Rakesh Kilaru (Stanford 2010 / Wilkinson): partner, Wilkinson Stekloff (trial and appellate litigation)

3. Erica Ross (Stanford 2009 / Tatel / Bristow Fellow): assistant to the solicitor general, U.S. Department of Justice

4. Jonathan Schneller (Harvard 2010 / Reinhardt): partner, O’Melveny & Myers (trial and appellate litigation)

Justice John Paul Stevens (retired)

1. Dina Mishra (Yale 2009 / Boudin): senior counsel, Office of the General Counsel, Securities and Exchange Commission

Justice Sandra Day O’Connor (retired)

1. Candice (Chiu) Wong (Harvard 2008 / Kavanaugh): assistant U.S. attorney (D.D.C.), U.S. Department of Justice

Justice David H. Souter (retired)

1. Matthew Tokson (Chicago 2008 / Randolph): professor, University of Utah College of Law

There are 39 clerks in all. Here’s a rough breakdown by field:

Private practice: 16 clerks (41 percent)

Government: 15 clerks (38 percent)

Judiciary: 3 clerks (8 percent)

Academia: 3 clerks (8 percent)

Other/unknown: 1 clerks (3 percent)

Public interest: 1 clerk (3 percent)

Three are on the bench: Judges Justin Walker (D.C. Cir.), Benjamin Beaton (W.D. Ky.), and Liam Hardy (C.A.A.F.). They’re only ten years removed from their SCOTUS clerkships, so it’s impressive to see them in the judiciary already—especially Judge Walker on the D.C. Circuit, the second most powerful and prestigious court after SCOTUS. (And one more might join them; Rachel Wainer Apter has been nominated to the New Jersey Supreme Court.)

As was the case with the OT 2010 clerks, the largest contingent of the OT 2011 clerks works in private practice. The dominant firm is Jones Day, with four out of the 16 clerks. When the OT 2011 clerks were leaving the Court, Jones Day snagged five of them—the highest number of any firm, as usual—and of those five, four are still at the firm a decade later, as partners.

Folks at other firms sometimes question Jones Day’s determination to always hire the most SCOTUS clerks each year—as well as how the firm throws millions in compensation at the clerks, when you count the six-figure signing bonuses and the above-market base salaries that JD pays to SCOTUS clerks under its black-box compensation system. But in years when Jones Day can retain 80 percent of its clerks, instead of losing them to academia or government (or getting sued by them), its approach might be justified.

This class boasts a ton of clerks in government—four in the U.S. Solicitor General’s office (very impressive), a slew of assistant U.S. attorneys, and two in state government. There are relatively few in academia—just three, low by SCOTUS clerk class standards—and no clerks in the in-house world.

This time around, which justice has the most impressive clerk class? I’d probably declare it a tie between Chief Justice Roberts and Justice Kennedy. The Chief has two lawyers in the Office of the Solicitor General (Fred Liu and Colleen Sinzdak), a Biglaw partner and rising star in the bankruptcy bar (Chris DiPompeo), and an AUSA in the S.D.N.Y. (Hagan Scotten). Justice Kennedy has a D.C. Circuit judge (Justin Walker), a leading law professor (Leah Litman), a Biglaw partner and rising star in the appellate bar (Ishan Bhabha), and an AUSA in the D.D.C. (Eric Nguyen).

Taken as a whole, the October Term 2011 clerks strike me as a little less high-powered than the OT 2010 clerks—a group that includes two circuit judges, four professors at top-14 law schools, several high-ranking DOJ officials (including the next solicitor general), three Kirkland & Ellis partners, and the general counsel of a Fortune 500 company. But legal careers are marathons, not sprints—so I’ll watch with great interest as the OT 2011 clerks make their way through the world.

[UPDATE (2:27 p.m.): That was fast! Minutes after this post was published, readers contacted me to let me know that Ryan Newman is the new general counsel to Governor Ron DeSantis (R-Fl.), and Jonathan Bressler works in the National Security Division of the Justice Department (but is seconded right now to the National Security Council). Readers also reminded me that Rachel Wainer Apter has been nominated to the New Jersey Supreme Court (but I have not yet changed her classification from “government” to “judiciary” since she has not yet been confirmed). This post, including the tabulations in the commentary section, was revised accordingly to reflect all of this information.]

Thanks for reading Original Jurisdiction, the latest legal publication by me, David Lat. You can learn more about Original Jurisdiction by reading its About page, you can reach me by email at davidlat@substack.com, and you can share this post or subscribe to Original Jurisdiction using the buttons below.

Share