The Partner Track: An Interview With Helen Wan

With 2023 around the corner, many of us are coming up with New Year’s resolutions. One of mine is to finish my second novel—and I suspect I’m not alone in aspiring to authorship in the year ahead.

Writing a book while balancing a day job and parenthood isn’t easy. If you’re seeking advice and inspiration for how to make the transition from counselor to content creator, then you’ll enjoy my interview with Helen Wan, the Biglaw associate turned in-house lawyer turned acclaimed author. Her novel The Partner Track, which I reviewed for the Wall Street Journal when it was published in 2013, became a hit series for Netflix in 2022, as well as a top conversation topic within Biglaw and the legal world more generally. If you enjoyed the Netflix show and would like to learn more about its backstory, this episode will interest you as well.

For those of you in the New York area, Helen and I will be doing an in-person event on January 12 at the offices of Boies Schiller Flexner in Hudson Yards. Details and tickets are available via the New York Women’s Bar Association Foundation, and we look forward to seeing some of you there. Happy new year!

P.S. I’m still on vacation, so I won’t be writing much between now and January 9, and I might be slow on correspondence. But I wanted to maintain my every-other-Wednesday schedule for this podcast, so I recorded this episode before leaving the country.

Show Notes:

