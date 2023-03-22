What In-House Employers Want: An Interview With Sonya Som

During my two-year detour into legal recruiting, I was struck by how many Biglaw attorneys, both associates and partners, want to make the jump to the in-house side. As a result of this keen demand, the competition for desirable corporate-counsel jobs can be fierce, with hundreds of applicants for a single opening.

What are in-house employers seeking in their hires? In my latest podcast interview, I explored the topic with Sonya Olds Som, a prominent figure in the world of legal search (and, full disclosure, an old friend). We also discussed her interesting and impressive life and career, which took her from a challenging childhood in Detroit to Cornell Law School to law firm partnership to Diversified Search Group, a fast-growing and highly regarded company in the executive-search industry, where she serves as a Global Managing Partner and leads the firm’s Legal, Risk, Compliance, and Government Affairs practice.

If you enjoy this interview, try and meet Sonya in person, since even a podcast can’t do her justice. She’s helping to organize or speaking at several events in the next few months, including the National Summit of Black Women Lawyers in Chicago (March 30-April 1), the National Bar Association Annual General Counsel Invitational in New York (May 11-12), and the National Bar Association Annual Corporate Counsel Leadership Summit in Minneapolis (July 31). In case you’re not familiar with it, the National Bar Association (NBA) is the nation’s oldest and largest national association of predominantly African-American lawyers, judges, law professors, and law students.

My thanks again to Sonya Som for such a delightful conversation.

Show Notes:

Sonya Olds Som (courtesy photo)

Hello, and welcome to the Original Jurisdiction podcast. I'm your host David Lat, author of a Substack newsletter about law and the legal profession also named Original Jurisdiction.

You're listening to the fourteenth episode of this podcast, recorded on Thursday, March 16.

My guest today is Sonya Olds Som, global managing partner in the Legal, Risk, Compliance, and Government Affairs practice at Diversified Search Group. Combining her extensive executive-search experience in the legal industry with a proven track record of understanding the importance of diverse and inclusive leadership, Sonya leads searches and advises clients in recruiting Chief Legal Officers, General Counsel, and other C-Suite and Board members.

I try to bring on guests in a somewhat topical or timely way, and Sonya is no exception. February was Black History Month, March is Women’s History Month, and concerns of diversity and inclusion are front and center right now in the legal world. Sonya is a leading expert on diversity in legal, and she has been honored by numerous organizations, including the National Bar Association, the Metropolitan Black Bar Association, the Hispanic National Bar Association, and Ms. JD, for her work in helping to diversify the legal profession.

In our conversation, Sonya offered her honest assessment of how the legal world is doing when it comes to diversity efforts. She also shared her own personal story of growing up as a poor Black girl in Detroit to becoming a law firm partner to transitioning into a leader in the world of legal and executive search, a story which is full of both inspiration and insight.

Without further ado, here’s my interview of Sonya Som.

DL: Sonya, welcome to the podcast, and thank you so much for joining me!

Sonya Som: David, thank you so much for having me. It's a really great pleasure to be here.

DL: So I'm surprised—as you were just mentioning before we went on air, this is your first podcast?

SS: It is, and I hope that doesn't date me and make me sound old. I'm not on TikTok or any of that either, but I'm trying to get with the times. This is my first podcast, and I can think of no one better to start with than with you, an old friend whom I trust to be gentle with me as a first-timer.

DL: Well, again, I'm so honored and delighted, and I think this'll be a lot of fun. So we're old friends, but for my listeners, let's start at the beginning.

SS: I was born in a log cabin…. Too far back, too far back! Okay.

DL: Tell us a bit about what your childhood and upbringing were like. Where did you grow up, and were there any hints that you would someday become a lawyer?

SS: I was born in Pittsburgh, moved to Detroit when I think I was around three or four, raised in the city of Detroit. A lot of people say they're from Detroit, and they're actually from the suburbs. I'm actually from the city of Detroit, raised at Seven Mile and Southfield Freeway. If anybody is from Detroit, holler!

Spent my whole childhood in the city of Detroit. Then my mother remarried and we moved to Southfield, Michigan, a suburb of Detroit, and my parents and my younger brother and sister still live in Southfield.

My upbringing—it was a mixed bag, I guess I will say. There were hardships, there were struggles, and all those sorts of things. I don't like talking about them ‘cause I feel like they’re almost clichéd, and you can probably guess some clichéd things about my childhood—like yup, that totally happened to me!

But what I really want to focus on is that the constant, the one constant in my sometimes turbulent childhood, was my mother, who was always 100 percent in my corner, who when nobody else wanted anything to do with me, my mother always believed in me and always thought I was great and wonderful, and always encouraged me and really put me on the path that I'm on today. I like to say that if there are any good things about me that you like, that was Jessica's doing, that was Jessica raising me to try to be a better person and frankly help me overcome the bad angel on the shoulder. The good angel on the shoulder was always my mom, so I love her and thank her so much for everything.

Early indications that I might become a lawyer? Well, I will say, and I've said this before in articles and interviews, The Cosby Show. The Cosby Show was on, and we're not going to talk about him, we're going to talk about her, Claire Huxtable. I had never seen anybody like her who looked like me in my life—a beautiful, dark-brown-skinned, Black woman, smart and funny and confident. She was married, she had kids, she was a lawyer.

And I thought, wow. Wow! I remember saying to my mom, is this chick for real? And my mom was like, well, no, obviously there is a fictionalized superwoman element. I was like, really? Now she speaks Spanish? Is there nothing she can't do? That's not realistic (although I actually do speak some Spanish). But my mom said you can grow up to be whatever you want, and you can do whatever you want. You want to be a lawyer, you can be a lawyer. You want to get married and have kids., you can do that. You can do all of those things. And that was a big deal to me, ‘cause I'm the first person in my family to finish college.

DL: Oh wow.

SS: The first Black woman lawyer in my life, my real-life Claire Huxtable, was my constitutional law professor, Winnie Taylor, at Cornell Law School. And I actually just recently, at a Cornell event in New York—I hadn't seen her in 30 years—I recently had a chance to see her, and I said, do you remember me? She's like, oh honey, of course not. And I'm like, that's right, that's fair. She's like, oh wait, were you one of the ones from the nineties? I was like, yes, I'm one of the ones from the nineties!

But she was so sweet and so kind, and I hugged her and I was crying, and I often cry. I may still cry this morning—I think it's very cathartic. But I hugged her and I told her that between Claire Huxtable and then finally meeting you in person, standing in front of this huge room of students and just controlling the classroom, and so confident, and so knowledgeable, and people don't believe this about me, I am very shy and introverted….

DL: I don't believe it.

SS: No one ever believes it. But I have theater training as my background, so I psych myself up for performances. I'm always very nervous. And then afterwards, I'm always so relieved that it's over and I go in my bedroom and vow never to return again until the call comes and it's like, well, we need you to come do this thing or that thing.

But when I saw Winnie Taylor, I'm shrinking in the back of a classroom, and I saw her and she's tiny, and she was just commanding the classroom, dark skin, short hair like mine, and I just thought, so it's real, Claire Huxtable is real, and I may not be able to be all of those parts of her, but the lawyer part and the confident doing what I want with my life part, I can absolutely do that.

DL: Wow. That's interesting. And I think your comments also reflect the importance of role models and mentors, and I'm sure we'll talk about that later in this conversation, but I really think it's just so inspiring.

So when you were at Cornell Law School, did you have a sense of the type of law or the type of legal career that you wanted to have afterwards?

SS: So again, remember, poor kid, no professionals in the family, no internet, okay? No internet. So it was just whatever you could find in books or magazines or somebody that you might know. The information was not there, and if you were not plugged into those networks, you wouldn't know. So again, it was a very different time.

DL: And then how did you progress from Cornell into your first job as a lawyer? How did you make that decision?

SS: In the late nineties, everybody was graduating from law school with a job. Like everybody had a job, right? Cornell was like, we have a close to hundred percent placement record in terms of people having a job. Guess why it wasn't a hundred percent? This girl!

I did not have a job when I graduated. I really bombed my on-campus interviews so terribly. But also my first summer, I ended up going to the Sorbonne, which was terrific. That was a relatively new program that Cornell had. So I went to the Sorbonne my first summer.

My second summer, I didn't have a job. I decided to go and stay with relatives in Atlanta. I worked at Borders Bookstore in Atlanta because I had worked my way through college and on law school breaks at Borders in Michigan. So I went and worked at Borders in Atlanta.

But funny thing, when I was working at Borders in Atlanta, a man named Derrick Bell came into Borders for a book signing….

DL: Ah!

SS: … and I was assigned to take him around and talk to him and stuff. And at the time, he was a visiting professor at NYU Law. So I'm talking to him and he was like, wow, you seem to know a lot about the law. And I'm like, well, I know a little bit, I’m at Cornell Law. And he stopped and he was like, why aren't you at Cornell Law now, or at least at somebody's law firm, what happened to you? And I told him my whole sad story and he was like, wow, that's really incredible. You do not know what you're doing, he said—but as it happens, I am working on a constitutional law book, and I need somebody else to help me.

God bless his soul. He probably did not need anybody else to help him. He said I could use somebody else to help me with doing case summaries and editing and stuff, and you could help me out with that. So during the day I worked at Borders bookstore, and at night I was editing case law for Derrick Bell’s constitutional law book. And if you have that book, I am one of the listed people who are credited on that. And it was the nineties, so he was faxing me things to Kinko’s, and I was faxing things back. But again, God bless him, that was as close to legal experience as I got, during law school.

I graduated, didn't have a job, moved back to Atlanta, working at Borders, working at the High Museum of Art gift shop that I got fired from because I was always late because I was always also studying for BARBRI. Finally got a job because I had the good sense to get the Cornell Law School alumni office to fax me a list—what a nineties sentence!—they faxed me, to Kinko’s, a list of all the Cornell alums in Atlanta. There weren't that many. And I just started cold calling them and saying, hey, you don't know me, but we both went to Cornell Law, I am obviously broke and alone and afraid. Can you please talk to me? Can we have coffee? And God bless every one of their souls for Big Red alumni pride. People talked to me, people took me to lunch, people bought me coffee. I'm pretty sure every single one of them dried my tears and told me it was going to be okay.

And one of them called me one day and said, we have a temporary opening in the immigration group at Paul Hastings, my firm—I'll get you an interview, why don't you come on in? And that is how I finally launched my career. And you know how it is in the legal profession: you do one thing for two seconds, that is now your specialty, so I fell into immigration. I ended up loving it, and that ended up being my career.

I moved back home to Detroit, I moved from firm to firm, moved up the ranks, was an associate, was a partner, was ultimately the managing partner of my immigration practice group in my last two firms. So again, a lot of serendipity in my life because again, I didn't know any better, but it has worked out pretty well so far.

DL: I agree there was some serendipity, but I also think it's a testament to your grit and your resilience and your not taking no for an answer. And so I think there are a lot of life and career lessons to be learned from your story.

Speaking of resilience, tell us then about how you were a partner at a firm, but then tell us about how you then were no longer a partner at a firm.

SS: Yeah, you talk about resilience and hard work and not taking no for an answer, and frankly, having a lot of great people who have helped me and taken pity upon me and believed in me along the way, starting with my mother and so many other people in between. But when you're born—again, not to be clichéd, but when you're born a poor Black child, you don't expect—as Langston Hughes would say, life for me “ain't been no crystal stair”— when you're born poor, when you're born Black, when you're born a girl, when you're born a poor Black girl, it's not like you come into this world thinking everything's going to work out. If anything, you're pretty certain things are not going to work out, and that if anything does work out, it's going to take a lot of prayer, a lot of hard work, and again, people to support you.

So if anybody's going to get laid off and have to start all over again, I'm probably uniquely qualified or as much as other poor Black women are qualified to do what I have to do to kind of start all over again. Because I never expected everything to work out for me. And I think that has been a difference for me or has helped me as I counsel candidates in the legal profession—having that experience, like I said, of having frankly started out down and had to kind of rise up and then knocked down a few times and had to rise back up. Each time you have to do that, it gets easier in a way because you're like, okay, I've been through worse, or I've been through this before. And if you have not had a lot of those experiences, it can feel very shocking. I know a lot of lawyers who almost feel a sense of entitlement, like this is supposed to happen to other kinds of people in other kinds of jobs, not me.

So I was a law firm partner in 2008, but I also, after great effort in IVF and a lot of sadness, finally became a mother in 2008. I changed law firms and joined a firm and I thought, this is going to be great. My whole life story is so clichéd, you can't even make it into a movie ‘cause nobody’d believe it. ‘Cause I'm always saying dumb stuff that ends up being like, wow, why did she think that? Like at one point in my career, I left a solid law firm to join a dot-com in 1999 ‘cause I was like, I'm going to be rich, I got all these shares, I'm going to be a dot-com millionaire—which again, is hilarious now, but at the time seemed completely plausible to me.

Anyway, in 2008, I finally become a mother, a partner of my firm. I'm trying to figure everything out. I changed firms, and I started my new firm the third week of September, 2008. Now for students of history, or if you were there, the third week of September, 2008, is when everything went to hell. Like literally that Monday was my first day at my new firm. And what were the specialties of my new firm? Wait for it: automotive and financial services.

DL: Oh….

SS: So again, kids, go Google it, and see what was happening in financial services and automotive in the third week of September of 2008. I thought, this is going to be great. The narrator was like, it would not be great.

So I spent six months doing my best, and then the firm had a RIF [reduction in force]. Of course they did. They had a RIF, and they were very sorry about it, but they were like, I know you've only been here six months and you haven't really had a chance to kind of get things going, but we're having to let people go who've been here 20 years who have never worked anyplace else—the whole situation is messed up.

I can be a vengeful person, but I hope I'm not entirely unreasonable, because I never blamed them. I totally understood. I was like, yeah, this is all terrible, I totally understand. So they gave me a nice severance, and I went home to spend some time with my baby, who I had barely spent any time with, and I had a really good chance to sleep. David, I slept better that night than I'd slept in 10 years. There was no reason to worry anymore. The thing I had worried about so much had happened and I finally got a chance to sleep. Then over the days and weeks, I had a lot of time to think.

And it was funny, the search firm that had placed me called me up and said, hey, you know, we're so sorry about this. You had other offers that you turned down to take this one. Some of these other firms are still interested—we can get you right back in the game. And because I had had a chance to finally, again, get some “baby brain” fog out and get some decent sleep and to think, I said, you know what? I feel like this was a sign. Because I'm not sorry that I'm not practicing law anymore. I'm nervous about the future, but I'm not like, oh, please get me in another firm. And it kind of took a moment. When you get thrown off the treadmill, maybe you would've never stopped on your own, but when you're thrown off the treadmill and you have no choice in the matter and it finally happens, you have some time to think, it can be a transformative moment.

Because why did I go into the law in the first place? Why did I go to work in law firms in the first place? Security. A poor child who wanted to feel secure. Well, when you find out that law firms are, again, no more secure than anything else in this world, that they are not a guarantee against misfortune, and I think a lot of people felt this after 2008, the covenant between lawyers and law firms was kind of broken.

The deal used to be, you will come to our firm, you will work every hour God puts in a day, you will sacrifice all, but in return, you will be safe. You are our family. You are one of us. You will not have to worry about money. You will not have to worry about security. We got you. And all we ask in exchange is your youth and your soul. And not knowing any better, at the time, that seemed like a good deal to me. Again, when you're poor and it's like, you know what, that sounds like a good deal to me.

So when it turned out that there is no safe, it's not family, it's not forever, you're vulnerable to the economy just like anybody else, you're in a service industry. If the industries that you serve are suffering, nine times out of 10, your firm is going to be suffering to a certain extent as well. And so when that covenant was broken, it's like, oh wait, I don't enjoy this. I'm working all the time. I've barely seen this baby that I tried so hard to have—and it's not secure? And I'm in this why, exactly?

And again, I don't claim to have had any great passion for the law or passion for the profession. And again, this was like 15 years ago, so there weren't as many different things in terms of legal operations and all these different things that were very popular. But the people I knew who were doing different things—marketing, professional services in law firms, all these different things—I talked to different people, okay, what have you done with your law degree that's not practicing law? And there were really good conversations.

But my former search firm said, you know, we think you could be a good legal recruiter. You’ve got great instincts for business development, you're good with people, and all of that. And they said we have two lower-level positions open: cold caller in the in-house practice group, or cold caller in the partner practice group. And they were like, so you probably want the partner practice group because you're a partner. And I was like, actually, I am not the biggest proponent of law firms right now, I probably wouldn't be the best partner recruiter, but let me see what this in-house thing is about.

So I went in as a cold caller in the in-house practice group. And the whole job was, here's a list of all the big companies in the Midwest, call them and ask them if they need a legal recruiter. That's the job. And I said, okay, well you know, I'll give this a try for six months until I figure out what I really want to do, and then I'll do something else. And I ended up kind of reinventing and changing my job to something that better suited the way I kind of do things. And to their credit, they let me do that. I ended up staying there nine years. And I rose up from the bottom again, rose up from cold caller to partner again in that search firm, and then changed firms and was at another firm as a partner for three years, and then just last year, I joined Diversified Search Group, and I head up the Legal, Risk, Compliance, and Government Affairs practice group at Diversified. So again, not a career that any sane person would have planned out, but I've been, like I said, very, very fortunate, and I've had really great people believe in me and support me along the way.

DL: So turning to what you do as a search professional, what are some of the qualities that are most prized right now by the clients you're working for who are seeking talent?

SS: So speaking of the age that we're in, literally the stuff that's going on this week, but also the things that have been going on the last three years. Resilience. Crisis management. Risk management. Again, if you have had to experience the struggle in some way in your personal life and certainly in your professional life, if you have had to help guide an organization or be a part of what an organization is trying to do to navigate rocky waters, this is your time to shine.

Because one of the things that has happened in the last three years is that a lot of these things that have happened with Covid, and even after the murder of George Floyd, these were uncharted waters, and there was no natural person to be the leader of how to guide the organization through this thing. There was no natural person to be the Covid leader. There was no natural person to be the racial-reckoning leader. Right? And so what ended up happening is this company's like, well, hmm, who we got? Well, it can't be the CFO, the CFO can't help. You know, like, who's going to be the person to lead this thing? And nine times out of 10 it’s the general counsel, because it's like you can read, you can write, you can analyze and assess, risk management, crisis management, figuring stuff out, analytical skills, interpersonal skills—all those liberal-arts things that people said were useless, are not.

And also, to be perfectly clear, if there's any diversity in the C-Suite, it's the head of HR and or the GC. And so a lot of times, frankly, these companies were looking for the highest-ranking Black person to say, this George Floyd thing, how do we get a handle on this? And on the one hand, that has been an opportunity for people to step forward as a leader outside of the narrow legal space and to shine. On the other hand, it's incredibly unfair that you've got this one Black person in your company and now they have to sort of do everything. But it has been the opportunity to say, this is what I can do to be a leader beyond just being your lawyer person. And that has led to people moving into CAO, COO, and other kinds of roles.

We see ESG emerging, obviously DEI is more of a thing now, and then of course outside of the company, you see people having more board opportunities because they have these skills. Again, crisis management, risk management, DEI, bankruptcy, restructuring—all of these different things are skillsets. And when people are talking about joining boards these days, ‘cause we're seeing more and more lawyers and GCs joining boards, I always have to advise them, don't lead with the fact that you're a lawyer or a GC. Nobody cares about that. Lead with the fact that you're a leader. Lead with the fact that you have helped to lead organizations through all of these different things.

People tend to shy away from the bad or the messy. And when organizations are in trouble, I get a lot of calls from people saying, should I leave? Should I jump ship? And I'm like, maybe, but don't be so quick to do that, if you can ride this out. First of all, you didn't create the problem, so nobody’s going to blame you. If you can help shepherd the company through this process, however it resolves itself, you will gain such amazing, valuable experience that frankly looks really good on a résumé. And frankly, I've seen people end up in higher-level positions because they were the person who stuck around and helped the company work through it. And again, however it resolves itself—if you can stomach it, if you can bear through it, it can be amazing experience that is very, very valuable.

I remember once putting together a panel on crisis management and how to survive a crisis. And I had a GC on the panel who had been the GC of several companies that had gone through crises. And some other GC got the invitation and emailed me and said, Sonya, do you think it's a good idea to put so-and-so on this panel, I mean, look at all these crises! And I was like, yeah—look at all these crises they survived. They ain't in jail, are they? In fact, they're at a really good job right now. Don't you want to know why? Don't you want to know how? And he wrote me back in like five minutes and said, good point, I'll be there.

DL: So turning to what you were just discussing in terms of DEI or diversity, equity and inclusion, which has been a very active space in an increasing priority, I think, for law firms and corporate legal departments, if you had to give the legal profession a grade on DEI efforts, what grade would you give and why?

SS: It's a great question, and I gave it some thought. I would give the legal profession a D.

DL: Ouch!

SS: But I would give the whole rest of the world a C-minus.

DL: Okay.

SS: So what I'm saying is that this is a real problem, this is a real ongoing issue across the board, and I grade the legal profession lower only because the legal profession is so resistant to change—real, systematic, deep institutional change.

And it makes sense, because lawyers are raised to be risk-averse, and change is, by its very nature, risky. And DEI means change. So if you're thinking about a group of people who, when emails came out, were like, what, I'm not doing that, that's not a good way to transport information, and when faxes came out, oh, I'm not faxing anything. I mean, there are partners who are still printing out their emails, right? So when you think about an institution like the legal profession, which is again, by its very nature—lawyers are cautious, lawyers are risk-averse, lawyers take comfort in doing things the way they've always been done. That is the least risky way to do things, the way they've always been done. So it's kind of a failsafe. Talk about bet-the-company litigation, right? A company will hire, say, a Skadden. Why? Because hey, even if it goes wrong, even if everything goes horribly wrong, and the board asks the CEO what happened, the CEO can say, I did everything I could—I hired Skadden.

Again, things will always happen in life. You can never have a guarantee as to how things will turn out. But some decisions make people feel more comfortable than others, and everything else seems risky. And that is the inherent problem, the inherent conflict between DEI and the legal profession.

DEI means change real, sustained, important change, not give everybody a black-and-white cookie on MLK Day. How are we assigning work? How are we assigning origination credit? How are we developing people? Let's look at the metrics. Let's change the way we're doing things. No, no, no, no—we just want to hand out cookies on MLK Day and have it look good.

So change and law firms are never going to be a comfortable mix, which is why—in all the things that we do, and we should absolutely keep doing them all—we have to initially recognize that the very nature of the profession is one that is conservative in the sense of “let us keep doing things the way we think they have always been done, and should always be done, because they have worked for some.”

DL: Before we move to our lightning round of the final questions, let's stay on that change theme. And I want to ask you, Sonya, what are some concrete changes that law firms and in-house legal departments can implement if they want to improve their grade from a D when it comes to DEI efforts?

SS: Well, I don't recruit lawyers for law firms.

DL: Yup, yup.

SS: I do recruit GCs, chief compliance officers, things like that, for law firms and for companies. Frankly, if you really want a great DEI consultant as a company or a law firm, I'll put in a plug for my friend Paula Edgar.

DL: I love Paula. I should have her on the show too.

SS: You should, and you should be on hers. That's my next podcast.

DL: Oh, great.

SS: Whenever a law firm these days reaches out to me and says, we need to hire a DEI person, the first thing I ask them is, okay, what work have you already done? Have you had any DEI consulting? Have you had any DEI training? What things have you already done? Because if you haven't tried to do anything on your own, to expect one person to come in and just magically fix it all is really to set that person up for failure. That’s the reason for setting people up for failure, and it’s one of the reasons why we have this rapid turnover in the space, where people go into these roles and they stay a year, 18 months, and then they're back out.

I would say to the firm, have you done the work? Have you done the pre-work? Because if you haven't done the pre-work and you haven't really taken a close look at yourself, if you really haven't gone through that process, then frankly, any DEI person that you would want to have is not going to want to join you. And if they do join you, it really would be expecting too much of them to just sort of magically resolve everything for your firm.

DL: So in the searches that you are doing for corporate legal departments or executives even beyond the legal space, is DEI more of a priority, at least among your clients?

SS: Let me put it this way: DEI has always been said to be a priority. First of all, the reality is that I am a Black woman recruiter. I am a well-known Black woman recruiter, so the kind of clients who come to me, that's a lot of the reason that they came to me to begin with, is, because this is a space that I'm known to be very active in. So my perspective is skewed by the fact that people always came to me from a DEI perspective because I've been Black 50 years. I didn't turn Black three years ago, right? That's always been the space that I've been in, that's why people come to me.

So people always say, DEI is important, and naturally, DEI is important to us, and it's sort of boilerplate language. So I think you always, again, want to have that conversation deeper as to, okay, well what does that mean, and why is it important, and how does that shape what we're going to try to be looking for in this search? And again, what have you done already so that, again, if this is going to be your first Black executive or what have you—which again, I applaud it, we all got to start somewhere on this journey—what is this person going to be coming into? What resources and support are they going to have? What are your plans? What are you trying to do?

Because again, you can't hire one person and tell them to fix everything. That's just not how this works. Ask [former president] Barack [Obama]. You can't hire one person and say now it’s fixed forever. No, it's not. This is our process, and it's a little forward and a little backward, and it's not one person who comes in and magically waves the wand and fixes everything. That's just not how this works. So I try to have a real conversation with clients about what their real commitment is.

Candidly, most of my clients are diverse people. Most of my clients have always been women or people of color, Black people, and most of them are people I already know well. So I've been with them on the journey for a long time, so I really don't have to spend a lot of time questioning their motivations because I've known them for years and I know who they are and I know their own lived experience and what they're trying to do now that they are where they are. I'm a trusted advisor to a lot of people, and a lot of people call me up and say, are they [the employer] for real? What's going on there? It's not my job to lie to people, and I don't lie to people. What I want to be able to say to someone is, look, they're on a journey, and they may be closer to the beginning of this journey, and you've got to ask yourself if this is the right challenge for you and for your family, depending on where you have to move to.

Is this the right challenge for you at this time? Are you up for this? Are the potential benefits going to outweigh the challenges? And again, and that's challenges to the person in the workplace, that's challenges to the family, sometimes that's challenges to the kids in school. And so the way I phrase it, and I have often phrased it to Black GCs and people is, is this your Rosa Parks moment? Are you at a point in your life and your career that the benefits that you would get from this and the potential that you see in this outweigh the potential challenges? And I can say that again, this is not a perfect situation, there are no perfect situations. You have to ask yourself if this particular situation is worth it to you to say, I'm going to step out on faith, in good faith, and roll up my sleeves and try to do the best I can to help this organization and learn and grow myself along the way.

DL: In closing, let's shift to the lightning round. I ask four questions that are standardized for all of my guests. The first one is, what do you like the least about the law?

SS: The thing that I like the least about the law is how rigid it can be. The conservative nature of, we can't do that, we can't try that until everybody else has done it and all the other law firms are doing it, and then maybe I might consider doing it ‘cause now it seems less risky. I understand why the law is that way, I understand why lawyers are that way, but I really don't like it.

DL: And it also ties into what you were saying earlier about how it does hamper DEI efforts as well.

So my second question is, what would you be if you were not a lawyer or search professional?

SS: Well, if you watch the Marvel movies and you see the multiverse, right, there's a version of you doing different things in different realities. If I had followed another reality, I'd be doing theater, I'd be singing, I'd be writing, I'd be fully indulged in my creative side if I had taken that road.

DL: A third question: how much sleep do you get each night?

SS: It's funny, since I've been permanently working remotely and since I have joined my new firm, I have a very different kind of personal and professional life now. I have a little dog and all these different things. Honestly, I do tend to get like eight hours of sleep a night.

DL: Great. I always love to hear that. And I've been pleasantly surprised by the number of high-profile guests I've had on this podcast, really successful people like yourself, who do get a decent amount of sleep.

So my last question is, any final words of either career or life advice for my listeners?

SS: I remember my mother would always say to me, when you're down, don't get too comfortable being down because forces are already in motion to bring you back up, which is lovely. But then she would also say, and when you're up, don't be too comfortable being up either, because forces are already in motion that can bring you back down.

But it's important to remember that over the course of hopefully a long life in a long career, there'll be lots of ups and downs, and I would say to the people who right now perhaps are being laid off and maybe experiencing one of their first downs, as someone who survived the dot-com crash, as someone who after 9/11 was an immigration lawyer, and as someone who in 2008, 2009 got laid off, now that I'm 50 years old, I've been out of law school 25 years, I've experienced a lot of ups and downs. I'm sure I'm not done. And each time it gets a little easier because you can rattle off the down times that you've had in the past and you remember that when you're down, forces are already in motion to bring you back up.

It's a long life, it's a long career, if you're fortunate. Do the best work you can. Develop a good reputation for doing the best work that you can. Make good, strong relationships and networks. Those are the people who will have your back over the years as you navigate all of these things. And again, remember, it's a long life, it's a long career. Shape it the way you want to shape it, not the way you think it's safe to shape it, not the way other people might think you ought to shape it. And again, try to enjoy the ride.

DL: Well, I think your life and career are excellent examples of the words of wisdom you've just shared. So thank you again for joining me, Sonya. I'm so grateful for your time and insight today, and of course for your friendship over the years.

SS: Absolutely. Thank you. It's been a pleasure, David. I appreciate it.

DL: Thanks so much to Sonya for joining me. What I’ve always admired about Sonya is her authenticity. She keeps it real, she always tells you exactly what she thinks, and we can all benefit from her insight and her honesty.

