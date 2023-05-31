A Leading Voice For Transgender Rights: An Interview With Alejandra Caraballo

Welcome to Original Jurisdiction, the latest legal publication by me, David Lat. You can learn more about Original Jurisdiction by reading its About page, and you can email me at davidlat@substack.com. This is a reader-supported publication; you can subscribe by clicking on the button below. Thanks!

Tomorrow is the first day of June, LGBTQ Pride Month. Happy Pride!

In honor of the occasion, I interviewed Alejandra Caraballo, one of the nation’s most prominent advocates for—and authorities on—transgender rights. She is a clinical instructor at Harvard Law School, where she and Anya Marino are the first transgender women of color to teach at HLS. Before entering academia, Alejandra worked as a litigator at the Transgender Legal Defense and Education Fund and the LGBTQ Law Project at the New York Legal Assistance Group.

In my “stump speech” about free speech and ideological diversity in the legal profession, I urge my listeners to seek out and engage with people they disagree with. Following my own advice, I reached out to Alejandra, with whom I have frequently sparred on Twitter. She was kind enough to join me for a discussion that covered controversial and sensitive subjects, including trans athletes participating in girls and women’s sports, the access of children and teens to gender-affirming care, and more.

My thanks to Alejandra for her willingness to engage in good-faith debate. You can listen to our candid conversation via the embed at the top of this post, or through Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or your podcasting platform of choice.

Prefer reading to listening? For paid subscribers, a transcript of the entire episode appears below.

