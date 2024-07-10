Original Jurisdiction
Original Jurisdiction
A Life For Liberty: Randy Barnett
1
Preview
0:00
-41:36

A Life For Liberty: Randy Barnett

The noted libertarian and originalist scholar discusses working on landmark Supreme Court cases, serving as a Cook County prosecutor, and writing a memoir.
David Lat
Jul 10, 2024
∙ Paid
1
Share

Are we all originalists now? Definitely not; originalism has no shortage of critics.

But as the latest Term of the U.S. Supreme Court made clear, originalism is the dominant mode of constitutional interpretation at One First Street today. As the justices debate the doctrine’s finer theoretical points, such as the proper use of history and tradition, it’s clear that the debate is no longer “originalism or not originalism,” but “which originalism” or “whose originalism.”

So it’s more important than ever to understand the originalist mindset. And if you’re looking for help on that front, I have a book recommendation: Professor Randy Barnett’s new memoir, A Life for Liberty: The Making of an American Originalist. As promised by its subtitle, the book provides excellent insight into originalism as a theory—but as an engaging and enjoyable memoir, it’s far more fun to read than any casebook or treatise.

What drew Randy Barnett to originalism? Why does he view his losses in two landmark Supreme Court cases—Gonzales v. Raich, a Commerce Clause challenge to criminalizing medical marijuana, and NFIB v. Sebelius, a nearly successful effort to topple the Affordable Care Act—as victories of a sort? Why did he decide to write a memoir—and why does he think you should, too? All this and more is revealed—on the latest episode of the Original Jurisdiction podcast.

Show Notes:

Prefer reading to listening? For paid subscribers, a transcript of the entire episode appears below.

Sponsored by:

NexFirm helps Biglaw attorneys become founding partners. To learn more about how NexFirm can help you launch your firm, call 212-292-1000 or email careerdevelopment at nexfirm dot com.

Professor Randy E. Barnett (courtesy photo)

Listen to this episode with a 7-day free trial

Subscribe to Original Jurisdiction to listen to this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.

Original Jurisdiction
Original Jurisdiction
Original Jurisdiction, a podcast about law and the legal profession, features host David Lat interviewing some of the most interesting, influential, and important people in the world of law. It's the companion podcast to Lat's Substack newsletter of the same name. You can follow David on Twitter (@DavidLat) or email him at davidlat@substack.com, and you can subscribe to his newsletter at davidlat.substack.com.
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
David Lat
Recent Episodes
Winning The Freedom To Marry: Evan Wolfson
  David Lat
A Top Trial Lawyer And Father Of 11: Michael Williams
  David Lat
How Black’s Law Dictionary Gets Made: Bryan A. Garner
  David Lat
From MIT To M&A: Paul Shim
  David Lat
A Dynamic Young Dealmaker: Shanu Bajaj
  David Lat
A Titan Of Transactional Practice: H. Rodgin Cohen
  David Lat
An Exit Interview With A Top Law School’s Dean: Risa Goluboff
  David Lat