A Veteran—And Victor—Of Many Courtroom Battles: Beth Wilkinson
A Veteran—And Victor—Of Many Courtroom Battles: Beth Wilkinson

A renowned trial lawyer and founder of an incredibly successful boutique, Beth Wilkinson isn’t tired of winning.
David Lat
Nov 20, 2024
Veterans Day was last week, so it was very fitting that I interviewed Beth Wilkinson, one of the nation's top trial lawyers and founding partner of Wilkinson Stekloff. After graduating from Princeton and UVA Law, she began her career as a lawyer in the Army JAG Corps. She then continued her public service by working as a federal prosecutor, where she successfully prosecuted the Oklahoma City bombers.

Veterans Day was last week, so it was very fitting that I interviewed Beth Wilkinson, one of the nation’s top trial lawyers and founding partner of Wilkinson Stekloff. After graduating from Princeton and UVA Law, she began her career as a lawyer in the Army JAG Corps. She then continued her public service by working as a federal prosecutor, where she successfully prosecuted the Oklahoma City bombers.

Over the decades, Beth has handled—and won—many other consequential cases. Earlier this year, she led the trial team that secured judgment as a matter of law for the NFL in the multibillion-dollar Sunday Ticket litigation. Last year, she served as lead trial counsel for Microsoft in the FTC’s challenge to Microsoft’s acquisition of Activision—and her victory allowed that $68.7 billion deal to go through. And she shows no signs of slowing down: she was recently retained by Visa to defend the payments giant in a bet-the-company antitrust case.

Thanks to Beth for joining me to discuss her fascinating career and cases—and, of course, for her many years of service to our nation.

Sponsored by:

NexFirm helps Biglaw attorneys become founding partners. To learn more about how NexFirm can help you launch your firm, call 212-292-1000 or email careerdevelopment at nexfirm dot com.

Beth Wilkinson, arriving at court for the trial in FTC v. Microsoft—in which she prevailed (photo by Loren Elliott via Getty Images).

David Lat
