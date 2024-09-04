‘Find The Joy’: Susman Godfrey Partner Davida Brook

Welcome to Original Jurisdiction, the latest legal publication by me, David Lat. You can learn more about Original Jurisdiction by reading its About page, and you can email me at davidlat@substack.com. This is a reader-supported publication; you can subscribe by clicking here.

Defamation law and copyright law: I have a keen interest in both, which shouldn’t be surprising given what I do for a living. So two litigations I’ve been following closely are (1) the various defamation lawsuits brought by Dominion Voting Systems—including its case against Fox News, which settled for a whopping $787.5 million—and (2) the copyright lawsuit brought by The New York Times against OpenAI and Microsoft.

Besides being fascinating cases with the potential to reshape the modern American media landscape, what do these matters share in common? The plaintiffs have the same lawyer: Susman Godfrey partner Davida Brook. Although she’s only 40, she has already been recognized as one of the nation’s top trial attorneys by Forbes, The American Lawyer, Law360, Lawdragon, and many other publications.

Davida and I first met years ago, when I spoke at Stanford Law School and she was a student (yes, I’m that old). So I thought it would be fun to catch up by having her on the podcast—and it was.

We discussed her impressive career path; the Dominion and Times cases, including their possible societal implications; and what it was like to work with and learn from the late Steve Susman, founder of Susman Godfrey and an all-time great courtroom advocate. You can tune into our conversation, covering these and many other subjects, in this new episode of the Original Jurisdiction podcast.

Show Notes:

Prefer reading to listening? For paid subscribers, a transcript of the entire episode appears below.

Sponsored by:

NexFirm helps Biglaw attorneys become founding partners. To learn more about how NexFirm can help you launch your firm, call 212-292-1000 or email careerdevelopment at nexfirm dot com.