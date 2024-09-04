Original Jurisdiction
‘Find The Joy’: Susman Godfrey Partner Davida Brook
‘Find The Joy’: Susman Godfrey Partner Davida Brook

One of the country’s top trial lawyers, Brook handles headline-making cases like Dominion v. Fox and New York Times v. OpenAI—and she’s only 40.
David Lat
Sep 04, 2024
∙ Paid
Share

Defamation law and copyright law: I have a keen interest in both, which shouldn’t be surprising given what I do for a living. So two litigations I’ve been following closely are (1) the various defamation lawsuits brought by Dominion Voting Systems—including its case against Fox News, which settled for a whopping $787.5 million—and (2) the copyright lawsuit brought by The New York Times against OpenAI and Microsoft.

Besides being fascinating cases with the potential to reshape the modern American media landscape, what do these matters share in common? The plaintiffs have the same lawyer: Susman Godfrey partner Davida Brook. Although she’s only 40, she has already been recognized as one of the nation’s top trial attorneys by Forbes, The American Lawyer, Law360, Lawdragon, and many other publications.

Davida and I first met years ago, when I spoke at Stanford Law School and she was a student (yes, I’m that old). So I thought it would be fun to catch up by having her on the podcast—and it was.

We discussed her impressive career path; the Dominion and Times cases, including their possible societal implications; and what it was like to work with and learn from the late Steve Susman, founder of Susman Godfrey and an all-time great courtroom advocate. You can tune into our conversation, covering these and many other subjects, in this new episode of the Original Jurisdiction podcast.

Show Notes:

Prefer reading to listening? For paid subscribers, a transcript of the entire episode appears below.

Sponsored by:

NexFirm helps Biglaw attorneys become founding partners. To learn more about how NexFirm can help you launch your firm, call 212-292-1000 or email careerdevelopment at nexfirm dot com.

Davida Brook (courtesy photo via Susman Godfrey)

Original Jurisdiction, a podcast about law and the legal profession, features host David Lat interviewing some of the most interesting, influential, and important people in the world of law. It's the companion podcast to Lat's Substack newsletter of the same name. You can follow David on Twitter (@DavidLat) or email him at davidlat@substack.com, and you can subscribe to his newsletter at davidlat.substack.com.
David Lat
