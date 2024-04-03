Original Jurisdiction
Original Jurisdiction
A Rising Star Of The Supreme Court Bar: Easha Anand
Preview
0:00
-46:25

A Rising Star Of The Supreme Court Bar: Easha Anand

In her first Term arguing before the justices, Anand has three oral arguments—unusual even for seasoned SCOTUS advocates.
David Lat
Apr 03, 2024
∙ Paid
Share

Welcome to Original Jurisdiction, the latest legal publication by me, David Lat. You can learn more about Original Jurisdiction by reading its About page, and you can email me at davidlat@substack.com. This is a reader-supported publication; you can subscribe by clicking here. Thanks!

How many Supreme Court advocates wind up with three or more arguments in the same Term? Some of my past podcast guests—like Lisa Blatt, Paul Clement, Neal Katyal, and Kannon Shanmugam—can claim this distinction. But it’s very, very rare (especially if you don’t work—or have never worked—in the Office of the Solicitor General).

What’s even more rare is having three oral arguments in your very first Term arguing before the Court. But Easha Anand, the 38-year-old co-director of Stanford Law School’s renowned Supreme Court Litigation Clinic, just pulled off this feat—which is why I was so eager to have her as a guest on the Original Jurisdiction podcast.

How did Easha wind up in law school, after a promising journalism career that included stints at the New Orleans Times-Picayune and the Wall Street Journal? How did she wind up with three Supreme Court arguments in the same Term? And what are her three pieces of advice for first-time SCOTUS advocates?

Listen to our podcast interview to find out. Congratulations to Easha on the unanimous win in her first argued case, thanks to her for joining me, and good luck to her in what I predict will be a long and successful career arguing at One First Street.

Show Notes:

Prefer reading to listening? For paid subscribers, a transcript of the entire episode appears below.

Sponsored by:

NexFirm helps Biglaw attorneys become founding partners. To learn more about how NexFirm can help you launch your firm, call 212-292-1000 or email careerdevelopment@nexfirm.com.

Easha Anand (courtesy photo via Stanford Law School)

Listen to this episode with a 7-day free trial

Subscribe to Original Jurisdiction to listen to this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.

Original Jurisdiction
Original Jurisdiction
Original Jurisdiction, a podcast about law and the legal profession, features host David Lat interviewing some of the most interesting, influential, and important people in the world of law. It's the companion podcast to Lat's Substack newsletter of the same name. You can follow David on Twitter (@DavidLat) or email him at davidlat@substack.com, and you can subscribe to his newsletter at davidlat.substack.com.
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
David Lat
Recent Episodes
55:39
From Prosecutor To Presidential Candidate: Chris Christie
  
David Lat
42:26
Designing The Law Firm Of The Future: David Elsberg
  
David Lat
48:09
Holding Trump Accountable: Shawn Crowley
  
David Lat
54:22
No Regrets: An Interview With David Boies
  
David Lat
50:59
Anti-Trump Lawsuits Are 'Greatly Mistaken': An Interview With David Boies
  
David Lat
51:38
'Integrity': An Interview With Judge Pauline Newman
  
David Lat
1:06:55
2023 Year In Review And 2024 Predictions, With Sarah Isgur
  
David Lat