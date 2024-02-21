Holding Trump Accountable: An Interview With Shawn Crowley

Welcome to Original Jurisdiction, the latest legal publication by me, David Lat. You can learn more about Original Jurisdiction by reading its About page, and you can email me at davidlat@substack.com. This is a reader-supported publication; you can subscribe by clicking here. Thanks!

What does it feel like to call out Donald Trump—with Trump sitting five feet away?

Not many lawyers have had that experience, but Shawn Crowley has. Along with Roberta Kaplan, a previous guest on this podcast, Crowley represented writer E. Jean Carroll in her defamation lawsuit against former president Donald Trump. Delivering a closing statement that the New York Times called “an animated and passionate rebuttal,” Crowley called on the jury to “make him pay enough so that he will stop” defaming Carroll—which the jury did, issuing an $83.3 million verdict.

The 40-year-old Crowley is one of the country’s leading trial lawyers. During her six-plus years as an assistant U.S. attorney in the Southern District of New York, she worked on several headline-making cases—including the trial and conviction of the so-called “Chelsea Bomber,” Ahmad Khan Rahimi, for perpetrating a terrorist attack in the Chelsea neighborhood of Manhattan in October 2016.

You’ll be hearing a lot more about Shawn for years to come, so get to know her through this wide-ranging podcast interview. And congrats again to her and her colleagues at Kaplan Hecker & Fink on an epic win.

Show Notes:

Prefer reading to listening? For paid subscribers, a transcript of the entire episode appears below.

Sponsored by:

NexFirm helps Biglaw attorneys become founding partners. To learn more about how NexFirm can help you launch your firm, call 212-292-1000 or email careerdevelopment@nexfirm.com.