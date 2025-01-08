Original Jurisdiction
Original Jurisdiction
The Rise (And Rise) Of Private Credit: Jennifer Daly
The Rise (And Rise) Of Private Credit: Jennifer Daly

A leading private-credit practitioner, Jenn Daly of Paul Hastings demystifies the increasingly important world of non-bank lending.
David Lat
Jan 08, 2025
Are you familiar with the world of private credit? If not, you should be. The rise of private credit—sometimes referred to as non-bank, alternative, or direct lending—is one of the most important developments in the American economy since the financial crisis and Great Recession.

Private credit is also one of the hottest practice areas in Biglaw. I’ve been meaning to have a podcast episode about it—for quite some time. And after The New York Times published a lengthy exposé on “the shadowy world of private credit” last month, on the front page of the Sunday business section, I decided the time had come.

I was therefore delighted to interview one of the country’s top private-credit lawyers, Jennifer Daly. A Chambers Band 1 lawyer for this field, Jenn leads the private-credit practice at Paul Hastings, a Chambers Band 1 firm in the space.

Our conversation offered an excellent overview of private credit. But even lawyers who are knowledgeable about the subject will enjoy hearing about Jenn’s unusual career journey, including several years away from the practice of law; why she and her group joined Paul Hastings, a magnet for lateral partners these days; her defense of private credit, in response to claims that it lacks sufficient regulation or transparency; and her predictions about the field’s future, which she believes to be bright.

Show Notes:

Prefer reading to listening? For paid subscribers, a transcript of the entire episode appears below.

Sponsored by:

NexFirm helps Biglaw attorneys become founding partners. To learn more about how NexFirm can help you launch your firm, call 212-292-1000 or email careerdevelopment at nexfirm dot com.

Jennifer Daly (courtesy photo via Paul Hastings LLP)

