Welcome to Original Jurisdiction, the latest legal publication by me, David Lat. You can learn more about Original Jurisdiction by reading its About page, you can reach me by email at davidlat@substack.com, and you can subscribe by clicking on the button below.

Contrary to stereotype, lawyers can be creative—and not just in crafting legal arguments. For example, take Jeremy Gilman—a litigator for almost 40 years and for even longer than that, a musician (guitar, bass, drums, keyboards, all self-taught). He just released his third album, “Past Is Present,” a collection of 13 cover songs from the late 1960s to the early aughts. Lawyers might be especially interested in his second album, “2000 Nonbillable Hours”—eight original compositions about law and the legal profession, with catchy titles like “I Serve Subpoenas in the Night” and “I Passed the Bar (Then I Turned Around and Went In).”

Or consider Jason Tashea. He’s most well-known as a journalist and academic focused on law and technology, and now he’s exploring these interests through a new writing and podcasting project called 40 Futures, a speculative-fiction series about the criminal justice system. Here’s Jason’s introduction to the series, and here are the two latest episodes, which give you a good feel for it. It’s a cool concept that puts me in mind of Black Mirror.

Or check out the ten titles I’ve selected for the latest edition of Lat’s Legal Library (“LLL”), a feature that appears in these pages every other month, in which I spotlight noteworthy new books about or related to the law. This isn’t a top feature in terms of generating traffic or subscriptions for Original Jurisdiction—unlike, say, anything related to Yale Law School—but I do it anyway, as a service to both writers and readers. As an author myself, I know how much work goes into writing a book—and how gratifying it can be when people read and engage with your work.

Now, without further ado, here are the ten titles for the March 2022 installment of LLL:

The books I’ve just mentioned are all brand-new, which is one requirement for Lat’s Legal Library. But this month I also have two bonus books, published a little while ago but now out in paperback:

Shortlisted: Women in the Shadows of the Supreme Court, by Hannah Brenner Johnson and Renee Knake Jefferson. With Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson on the verge of making history as the first Black woman to serve on the U.S. Supreme Court, now is an opportune time to delve into the fascinating history of nine remarkable women who were considered―but not selected―for SCOTUS. The paperback includes a new foreword by NYU law professor Melissa Murray, a high-court shortlister herself, as well as an update from the authors discussing events after the book’s original publication in May 2020.

The Conservative Case for Class Actions, by Brian Fitzpatrick. Professor Fitzpatrick, holder of the Milton R. Underwood Chair in Free Enterprise at Vanderbilt Law School, received the 2022 Civil Justice Scholarship Award from the Pound Institute for this book—which Judge Kenneth Lee of the Ninth Circuit lauds as a “thought-provoking book” that offers “a clever, contrarian, and counterintuitive take on class actions that should open the eyes of both conservatives and liberals.”

Congratulations to the authors of these twelve terrific titles. Please support them, their publishers, and the printed word by ordering one or more of these books and diving in. With college and law school graduations just around the corner, some of these books could also make great gifts for the pre-law or law student in your life.

And please send me your nominations for the next installment of Lat’s Legal Library, which will appear near the end of May. Your nomination should be a new book, i.e., a book published since the last installment of LLL, but also a book already available for ordering, i.e., not a forthcoming book to be pre-ordered. Thanks!

Disclosure: All links to books in this post are Amazon affiliate links, which means that if you buy a book after clicking on a link, Jeff Bezos shares his billions with me.

Thanks for reading Original Jurisdiction, and thanks to my paid subscribers for making this publication possible. Subscribers get access to Judicial Notice, my time-saving weekly roundup of the most notable news in the legal world, as well as the ability to comment on posts. You can reach me by email at davidlat@substack.com with any questions or comments about Original Jurisdiction, and you can share this post or subscribe using the buttons below.

Share