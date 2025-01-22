Original Jurisdiction
Lawless: The Miseducation Of America’s Elites, With Ilya Shapiro
The ‘illiberal takeover of legal education,’ as well as how to deal with it, takes center stage in a new book from a prominent legal commentator.
David Lat
Jan 22, 2025
Three years ago this month, in January 2022, the constitutional lawyer and scholar Ilya Shapiro almost lost his job at Georgetown Law—over a tweet. The controversy, which I covered extensively in these pages, was followed by disruptive protests of speakers at other top law schools, including Yale and Stanford.

According to Shapiro, these events reflected the “illiberal takeover of legal education”—the subject of his new book, Lawless: The Miseducation of America’s Elites. I interviewed Shapiro—about Lawless, whether the intellectual climates at law schools have improved since his near-cancellation at Georgetown, and what can be done to protect and promote free speech and intellectual diversity in higher education—in the latest episode of the Original Jurisdiction podcast.

Show Notes:

Prefer reading to listening? For paid subscribers, a transcript of the entire episode appears below.

Ilya Shapiro (courtesy photo)

