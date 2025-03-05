The State Of Legal Tech Is Strong: Joe Borstein

If you follow the legal profession and industry, you need to know about legal technology. New innovations have transformed, and continue to transform, the practice of law. And with the arrival of generative AI, the impact of technology upon the world of law will only grow—exponentially.

To better understand the implications of emerging legal tech, I interviewed Joe Borstein, one of the most knowledgeable people I know on this subject. Joe is the CEO and co-founder of LexFusion, a top accelerator of tech companies in the legal space—which was recently acquired by Baretz+Brunelle (BAA-retz and BREW-nell) aka B+B, a leading growth advisory firm to elite businesses in the legal sector.

Is legal tech finally having its moment—and if so, why? How will AI affect the legal industry, including but not limited to employment opportunities? Which AI-driven products and companies are ones to watch in the years ahead? Listen to my conversation with Joe to learn all of this—and much more.

Show Notes:

Prefer reading to listening? For paid subscribers, a transcript of the entire episode appears below.

Sponsored by:

NexFirm helps Biglaw attorneys become founding partners. To learn more about how NexFirm can help you launch your firm, call 212-292-1000 or email careerdevelopment at nexfirm dot com.