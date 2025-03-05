Original Jurisdiction
Original Jurisdiction
The State Of Legal Tech Is Strong: Joe Borstein
Preview
0:00
Current time: 0:00 / Total time: -40:55
-40:55

The State Of Legal Tech Is Strong: Joe Borstein

A Biglaw litigator turned legal-tech guru, Borstein is the CEO and co-founder of LexFusion, now part of Baretz+Brunelle.
David Lat
Mar 05, 2025
∙ Paid
Share

If you follow the legal profession and industry, you need to know about legal technology. New innovations have transformed, and continue to transform, the practice of law. And with the arrival of generative AI, the impact of technology upon the world of law will only grow—exponentially.

To better understand the implications of emerging legal tech, I interviewed Joe Borstein, one of the most knowledgeable people I know on this subject. Joe is the CEO and co-founder of LexFusion, a top accelerator of tech companies in the legal space—which was recently acquired by Baretz+Brunelle (BAA-retz and BREW-nell) aka B+B, a leading growth advisory firm to elite businesses in the legal sector.

Is legal tech finally having its moment—and if so, why? How will AI affect the legal industry, including but not limited to employment opportunities? Which AI-driven products and companies are ones to watch in the years ahead? Listen to my conversation with Joe to learn all of this—and much more.

Show Notes:

Prefer reading to listening? For paid subscribers, a transcript of the entire episode appears below.

Sponsored by:

NexFirm helps Biglaw attorneys become founding partners. To learn more about how NexFirm can help you launch your firm, call 212-292-1000 or email careerdevelopment at nexfirm dot com.

Joe Borstein (courtesy photo)

Listen to this episode with a 7-day free trial

Subscribe to Original Jurisdiction to listen to this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.

Original Jurisdiction
Original Jurisdiction
Original Jurisdiction, a podcast about law and the legal profession, features host David Lat interviewing some of the most interesting, influential, and important people in the world of law. It's the companion podcast to Lat's Substack newsletter of the same name. You can follow David on Twitter (@DavidLat) or email him at davidlat@substack.com, and you can subscribe to his newsletter at davidlat.substack.com.
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
David Lat
Recent Episodes
On Constitutional Crisis And The Current ‘Precarious’ Moment: Vince Chhabria
  David Lat
Big-City Mayors In The New Trump Era: Quinton Lucas
  David Lat
Lawless: The Miseducation Of America’s Elites, With Ilya Shapiro
  David Lat
The Rise (And Rise) Of Private Credit: Jennifer Daly
  David Lat
How AI Is Transforming Legal Writing: Ross Guberman
  David Lat
Ready To Take On The Trump Administration: Amol Sinha
  David Lat
A Veteran—And Victor—Of Many Courtroom Battles: Beth Wilkinson
  David Lat