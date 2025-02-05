Big-City Mayors In The New Trump Era: Quinton Lucas

We’re less than a month into the second Trump administration, and mayors of major cities are already feeling the heat. The barrage of executive orders out of the White House can be hard to keep up with—and mayors of blue cities must decide which ones to fight, which ones to go along with, and which ones to try to change.

So it’s an interesting—and challenging—time to be Mayor Quinton Lucas, the 55th mayor of Kansas City, Missouri. He’s having to navigate what all of Trump’s actions mean for the city he governs, one of the 40 largest in the country. And as a Democratic mayor in a Republican-dominated state, he has to deal with his state’s government as well—sometimes confrontationally, and sometimes cooperatively.

As he goes about his work, “Mayor Q” draws upon his legal training and experience—as an Eighth Circuit clerk, practicing litigator, and law professor at the University of Kansas. And he’s ultimately optimistic about the future—including February 9, when his city’s powerhouse football team will go up against the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LIX. Go Chiefs!

