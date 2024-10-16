A 2024 Supreme Court Preview, With Morgan Ratner

On Monday of last week, the customary first Monday of October, the U.S. Supreme Court kicked off October Term 2024. So I thought it might be a good idea to offer my listeners an overview of the 2024-2025 Term—and I could think of no better guide to the new SCOTUS Term than Morgan Ratner. I met Morgan this past July, when we participated in a Supreme Court “Year in Review” panel together, and I was struck by her talent for explaining complicated cases with exceptional clarity and accuracy.

Morgan’s knowledge of the Court shouldn’t come as a surprise. She has argued before the Court in nine cases, first as an assistant to the U.S. solicitor general and more recently as a partner at Sullivan & Cromwell. She clerked for two of the Court’s current members: then-Judge Brett Kavanaugh, during his time on the D.C. Circuit, and Chief Justice John Roberts.

Morgan graduated first in her class from Harvard Law School. Current and aspiring law students will be interested in—and perhaps surprised by—her advice on how to succeed in law school.

So listen to this episode and learn more about Morgan Ratner. For SCOTUS devotees, she’s someone you should get to know.

