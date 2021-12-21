Oyez, Oyez: Discounted Subscriptions!
If you're looking for last-minute holiday gifts, look no further.
If you’ve procrastinated on holiday shopping, I have some bad news: you could be in trouble. Because of ongoing supply-chain issues, you can’t just order whatever you want and expect it to arrive by Christmas, especially if it’s a popular item.
But I also have some good news: an annual subscription to Original Jurisdiction makes a great gift for the lawyer, law student, or law-curious person in your life. It’s not affected by supply-chain issues, at least as far as I know. And in honor of the holiday season, you can now give a gift subscription for 20 percent off the annual rate, which means an annual subscription costs just $40 and a Founding Member subscription costs just $200.1 (Monthly subscriptions can’t be discounted because my current rate of $5 a month is already the lowest rate permitted by the Substack platform.)
I’m also discounting regular (i.e., non-gift) annual and Founding Member subscriptions, by the same 20 percent. So if you want to give yourself the gift of a paid subscription, now is the time. Paid subscriptions give you (1) Judicial Notice, my time-saving weekly roundup of legal news; (2) “inside baseball” content about the legal industry, including rankings of the most prestigious and most profitable law firms, rankings of the highest-paid general counsel, deep dives into the financial disclosures of Biden Administration officials, and SCOTUS feeder-judge rankings; and (3) the ability to comment on all posts.
Lawyers like deadlines, and this offer comes with one: December 31, 2021, at 11:59 p.m. (EST). On January 1, subscription rates will return to normal. If you want to take advantage of the discount, please don’t delay. Thanks, and happy holidays!
P.S. If you have a question about subscription logistics, please contact Substack directly. I probably don’t know the answer to your question, unfortunately. (And the reason tech-challenged writers like me work with platforms like Substack—and pay them a chunk of our revenue—is to handle things like subscription logistics.)
As explained in more detail here, a Founding Member subscription includes an hour of my time (which you might or might not want; no offense taken if you can’t handle another Zoom meeting and just want to support Original Jurisdiction).
Most Founding Members have used the hour for consulting and career advice. For example, I’ve spoken to undergraduates thinking about law school, 2Ls choosing between firms, associates trying to make partner, partners trying to grow their practices, in-house lawyers looking to return to the firm world, and vendors seeking my feedback on a product they’re hoping to sell to the legal community. I’ve greatly enjoyed these conversations.
For some unknown reason, Substack doesn’t include a Founding Member subscription on its “gift a subscription” page. So if you want to give one as a gift, just buy a regular Founding Member subscription, but provide the name and email address of the gift recipient. For scheduling a call with me, you or your gift recipient should email me at davidlat@substack.com, subject line “Founding Member Request,” and let me know what you’d like to discuss and your availability (ideally after January 1, unless your request is time-sensitive). Thanks again.
