Oyez, Oyez: Discounted Subscriptions!

(via Getty Images)

If you’ve procrastinated on holiday shopping, I have some bad news: you could be in trouble. Because of ongoing supply-chain issues, you can’t just order whatever you want and expect it to arrive by Christmas, especially if it’s a popular item.

But I also have some good news: an annual subscription to Original Jurisdiction makes a great gift for the lawyer, law student, or law-curious person in your life. It’s not affected by supply-chain issues, at least as far as I know. And in honor of the holiday season, you can now give a gift subscription for 20 percent off the annual rate, which means an annual subscription costs just $40 and a Founding Member subscription costs just $200. (Monthly subscriptions can’t be discounted because my current rate of $5 a month is already the lowest rate permitted by the Substack platform.)

Give a gift subscription

I’m also discounting regular (i.e., non-gift) annual and Founding Member subscriptions, by the same 20 percent. So if you want to give yourself the gift of a paid subscription, now is the time. Paid subscriptions give you (1) Judicial Notice, my time-saving weekly roundup of legal news; (2) “inside baseball” content about the legal industry, including rankings of the most prestigious and most profitable law firms, rankings of the highest-paid general counsel, deep dives into the financial disclosures of Biden Administration officials, and SCOTUS feeder-judge rankings; and (3) the ability to comment on all posts.

Lawyers like deadlines, and this offer comes with one: December 31, 2021, at 11:59 p.m. (EST). On January 1, subscription rates will return to normal. If you want to take advantage of the discount, please don’t delay. Thanks, and happy holidays!

P.S. If you have a question about subscription logistics, please contact Substack directly. I probably don’t know the answer to your question, unfortunately. (And the reason tech-challenged writers like me work with platforms like Substack—and pay them a chunk of our revenue—is to handle things like subscription logistics.)

Give a gift subscription