From MIT To M&A: Paul Shim

Continuing my M&A miniseries here at Original Jurisdiction, I wanted to welcome another dealmaker to the podcast. And as Asian American and Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander Heritage Month draws to a close, I wanted to interview another AANHPI attorney, including some discussion of how that lawyer’s family background and Asian-American identity might hav…
Listen to this episode with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Original Jurisdiction to listen to this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.