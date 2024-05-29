Original Jurisdiction
Original Jurisdiction
From MIT To M&A: Paul Shim
Preview
0:00
-51:17

From MIT To M&A: Paul Shim

The longtime Cleary partner and veteran dealmaker talks about how he found his way to M&A, how antitrust and AI are affecting transactional work, and more.
David Lat
May 29, 2024
∙ Paid
Share

Continuing my M&A miniseries here at Original Jurisdiction, I wanted to welcome another dealmaker to the podcast. And as Asian American and Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander Heritage Month draws to a close, I wanted to interview another AANHPI attorney, including some discussion of how that lawyer’s family background and Asian-American identity might hav…

Listen to this episode with a 7-day free trial

Subscribe to Original Jurisdiction to listen to this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.

Original Jurisdiction
Original Jurisdiction
Original Jurisdiction, a podcast about law and the legal profession, features host David Lat interviewing some of the most interesting, influential, and important people in the world of law. It's the companion podcast to Lat's Substack newsletter of the same name. You can follow David on Twitter (@DavidLat) or email him at davidlat@substack.com, and you can subscribe to his newsletter at davidlat.substack.com.
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
David Lat
Recent Episodes
A Dynamic Young Dealmaker: Shanu Bajaj
  David Lat
A Titan Of Transactional Practice: H. Rodgin Cohen
  David Lat
An Exit Interview With A Top Law School’s Dean: Risa Goluboff
  David Lat
A Rising Star Of The Supreme Court Bar: Easha Anand
  David Lat
From Prosecutor To Presidential Candidate: Chris Christie
  David Lat
Designing The Law Firm Of The Future: David Elsberg
  David Lat
Holding Trump Accountable: Shawn Crowley
  David Lat