How AI Is Transforming Legal Writing: Ross Guberman
How AI Is Transforming Legal Writing: Ross Guberman

Let AI handle your Bluebooking—a feature coming soon to BriefCatch, Guberman’s groundbreaking legal writing and editing tool.
David Lat
Dec 11, 2024
∙ Paid
Share

This is a reader-supported publication; you can subscribe by clicking here.

As 2024 draws to a close, I’ve been reflecting on the most important topics and trends that shaped the legal profession this year. At or near the top of the list, of course, was artificial intelligence. How will AI transform the practice of law and the legal profession? How will it affect employment opportunities for attorneys? What changes will it bring to legal education and the training of young lawyers?

I tackled all of these topics in the latest episode of the Original Jurisdiction podcast, in conversation with Ross Guberman. One of the nation’s leading authorities on legal writing, Ross has conducted thousands of writing workshops and has written two authoritative books on the topic, Point Made: How to Write Like the Nation’s Top Advocates and Point Taken: How to Write Like the World’s Greatest Judges.

Ross’s most recent venture is BriefCatch, a legal-tech startup that produces an amazing writing and editing tool of the same name. It harnesses the power of technology, including AI, to help lawyers produce their very best written work product.

And as Ross revealed in our conversation, BriefCatch has used AI to address one of legal writing’s most annoying aspects: Bluebooking, i.e., adherence to the copious, complex, confusing conventions for citing authorities of different types. If you hate The Bluebook, then you’ll love this forthcoming addition to BriefCatch. Congrats to Ross and his colleagues on this incredible innovation. (Disclosure: I’m on the BriefCatch board.)

Show Notes:

Prefer reading to listening? For paid subscribers, a transcript of the entire episode appears below.

Sponsored by:

NexFirm helps Biglaw attorneys become founding partners. To learn more about how NexFirm can help you launch your firm, call 212-292-1000 or email careerdevelopment at nexfirm dot com.

Ross Guberman (courtesy photo via BriefCatch)

