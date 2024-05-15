Original Jurisdiction
Original Jurisdiction
A Dynamic Young Dealmaker: Shanu Bajaj
1
Preview
0:00
-28:16

A Dynamic Young Dealmaker: Shanu Bajaj

One of Davis Polk’s newer partners, Bajaj has already garnered significant recognition for her work as an M&A lawyer.
David Lat
May 15, 2024
∙ Paid
1
Share

Welcome to Original Jurisdiction, the latest legal publication by me, David Lat. You can learn more about Original Jurisdiction by reading its About page, and you can email me at davidlat@substack.com. This is a reader-supported publication; you can subscribe by clicking here. Thanks!

After my fascinating conversation with Rodge Cohen of Sullivan & Cromwell, I wanted to interview another transactional lawyer for the Original Jurisdiction podcast. But to mix things up, I wanted to speak with an up-and-coming dealmaker rather than a senior statesperson. And because May is Asian American and Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander Heritage Month, I was hoping to feature a lawyer of AANHPI descent.

Meet Shanu Bajaj, a mergers and acquisitions partner at Davis Polk & Wardwell. Although she hasn’t been a partner for long, Shanu has already been recognized as a star of the M&A bar. In February, she took the #3 spot in the MergerLinks ranking of Top Female M&A lawyers in North America. In March, The American Lawyer named Shanu one of its 2024 Dealmakers of the Year, based on her representation of ExxonMobil in 2023’s largest transaction, the oil giant’s $59.5 billion purchase of Pioneer Natural Resources.

What drew Shanu to M&A as a practice area? What are two abilities that she views as especially important for transactional attorneys? How does she describe her personal style as a dealmaker? And what are her tips for making partner in Biglaw, during a time when the rewards are richer—but the odds are longer—than ever?

Thanks to Shanu for taking the time to tackle these and many other topics with me, and congratulations to her on the well-deserved recognition of her talents. And with decades of deals ahead of her, she’s just getting warmed up.

Show Notes:

Prefer reading to listening? For paid subscribers, a transcript of the entire episode appears below.

Sponsored by:

NexFirm helps Biglaw attorneys become founding partners. To learn more about how NexFirm can help you launch your firm, call 212-292-1000 or email careerdevelopment@nexfirm.com.

Shanu Bajaj (courtesy photo via Davis Polk & Wardwell)

Listen to this episode with a 7-day free trial

Subscribe to Original Jurisdiction to listen to this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.

Original Jurisdiction
Original Jurisdiction
Original Jurisdiction, a podcast about law and the legal profession, features host David Lat interviewing some of the most interesting, influential, and important people in the world of law. It's the companion podcast to Lat's Substack newsletter of the same name. You can follow David on Twitter (@DavidLat) or email him at davidlat@substack.com, and you can subscribe to his newsletter at davidlat.substack.com.
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
David Lat
Recent Episodes
A Titan Of Transactional Practice: H. Rodgin Cohen
  David Lat
An Exit Interview With A Top Law School’s Dean: Risa Goluboff
  David Lat
A Rising Star Of The Supreme Court Bar: Easha Anand
  David Lat
From Prosecutor To Presidential Candidate: Chris Christie
  David Lat
Designing The Law Firm Of The Future: David Elsberg
  David Lat
Holding Trump Accountable: Shawn Crowley
  David Lat
No Regrets: An Interview With David Boies
  David Lat