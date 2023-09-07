Sep 7 • 43M

Tiger Mom Turned Novelist: An Interview With Amy Chua

We discuss her great new book, The Golden Gate—as well as Yale Law School controversies, free speech, affirmative action, and more.

 
David Lat
As a new academic year gets underway, many of us are wondering: what law-school scandals lie in store? To discuss current hot-button issues facing legal academia, including free speech, intellectual diversity, and affirmative action, I could think of no better podcast guest than Professor Amy Chua. As a longtime member of the Yale Law School faculty, she’s had a front-row seat to—and personal involvement in—several of YLS’s recent controversies.  

Yale Law insanity aside, there was another reason I wanted to interview Amy, the author of two New York Times bestsellers—most notably, her 2011 memoir, Battle Hymn of the Tiger Mother (2011). This month, Minotaur Books, Macmillan’s mystery- and thriller-focused imprint, is publishing her first novel, The Golden Gate. I devoured it in two days, and I can attest that it’s a great read—a historically rich page-turner that will teach you about California history while keeping you on the edge of your seat.

One other thing: loyal listeners might notice this episode is going up on Thursday rather than its usual day of Wednesday. There’s a good reason for that: my sound engineer Tommy Harron and his wife just welcomed their second child to the world. Congratulations to them on this great news.

Show Notes:

NexFirm helps Biglaw attorneys become founding partners. To learn more about how NexFirm can help you launch your firm, call 212-292-1000 or email careerdevelopment@nexfirm.com.

Professor Amy Chua (courtesy photo by Joel Griffith).

