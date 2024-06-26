Winning The Freedom To Marry: Evan Wolfson

Happy Pride—and happy June 26. As the Supreme Court hands down its final decisions of the Term over the next few days, it’s worth reflecting on how June 26 is the day the Court issued three of its landmark gay-rights decisions: Lawrence v. Texas (2003), United States v. Windsor (2013), and Obergefell v. Hodges (2015).

Obergefell was issued in 2015, the same year that my husband Zach and I got married. And I would say that we—and really all married same-sex couples in the United States—owe a debt of gratitude to my podcast guest for today: Evan Wolfson, founder of Freedom to Marry, the groundbreaking campaign that won marriage equality in the United States and ignited a global movement. Evan has garnered many awards for his work over the years, including recognition as one of the 100 most influential lawyers in America by The National Law Journal and one of the 100 most influential people in the world by Time Magazine.

What led Evan to focus his career on the fight for same-sex marriage? What was his thinking in launching Freedom to Marry? What are some secrets of the success of the marriage-equality movement? And what lessons can it offer to other struggles for social justice?

Check out our conversation to learn all this and more. Thanks to Evan for joining me—and for his decades of work in advancing marriage equality and LGBTQ rights, both in the United States and around the globe.

Show Notes:

Prefer reading to listening? For paid subscribers, a transcript of the entire episode appears below.

Sponsored by:

NexFirm helps Biglaw attorneys become founding partners. To learn more about how NexFirm can help you launch your firm, call 212-292-1000 or email careerdevelopment at nexfirm dot com.