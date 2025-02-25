Lat’s Law Firm Pronunciation Guide
Want to know how to pronounce a firm’s name before you interview with them? You’re welcome!
There’s a whole lotta mispronouncing going on these days. Lawyers are all over the news right now, and people discussing or reporting on these attorneys frequently say their names incorrectly.
Take Alex Spiro of Quinn Emanuel, a top trial lawyer whose clients include Elon Musk and New York City Mayor Eric Adams. Alex’s last name is pronounced “SPY-roh”—or at least that’s how he says it—and I confirmed the pronunciation of his surname before recording my podcast interview of him.
Another example of a lawyer with a frequently mispronounced name is Acting Deputy Attorney General Emil Bove. His name is pronounced “AY-mill BOH-vee,” where “AY” represents the “long A” sound (ā) and rhymes with “day” or “may.” This pronunciation comes from a relative of his (who asked to remain anonymous).
This reminded me of how often law firm names get garbled. Georgetown Law used to have a handy pronunciation guide for law firm names, which we covered back when I was at Above the Law. But it appears that they’ve taken it offline, and I don’t know why. (Perhaps it’s available internally to Georgetown Law students.)
As a service to the public, including anyone interviewing with these firms, I’ve put together my own Biglaw pronunciation guide. I skimmed the Am Law 200—the nation’s 200 largest law firms by revenue, according to The American Lawyer—and picked out firm names that struck me as challenging, in whole or in part. (Unlike the Georgetown Law folks, I’m not going to bother with obvious names; if you can’t pronounce “Kirkland & Ellis” or “Sullivan & Cromwell,” I’m sorry, but I can’t help you.)
I’ve listed the names of those law firms below. For each firm, I’ve written out a phonetic spelling—but I’m not a linguist, so these spellings might not be technically perfect or follow all the conventions. I’ve also included an audio clip of me saying the firm’s name, twice. For some firms, I’ve included additional pronunciation notes.
How do I know these pronunciations? I’ve been writing about law firms for two decades, my dears. But what truly expanded my knowledge was my two-year detour from journalism into legal recruiting. The recruiting shop I worked at—Lateral Link, an Original Jurisdiction sponsor—finds talent for pretty much all of Biglaw (as well as high-end boutiques and in-house legal departments).
In many cases, I’ve confirmed pronunciations by checking with someone I know who works or worked at the firm. I’ve also called random offices of certain firms and asked the receptionists to say the names for me (and I thank them for taking the time to answer my random queries).
I intend for this pronunciation guide to be a continuously updated resource. If you have a firm whose name you’d like me to add to this list—which will probably expand beyond Biglaw to include other well-known firms, such as high-powered boutiques—please email me (davidlat at substack dot com), subject line “[Firm Name] Pronunciation.” And please reach out if this pronunciation guide contains a mispronunciation, of course. I will review your emails and update this post accordingly.
I also think it might be fun if I can get recordings of founding or managing partners, chairs, or other firm leaders pronouncing the names of their firms (which I would then substitute in place of my audio clips below, since their recordings would be more authoritative). Maybe I can get a clip of David Boies saying “Boies Schiller Flexner,” or Herb Wachtell saying “Wachtell Lipton Rosen & Katz.”
If you’re a leader of an Am Law 200 firm with a hard-to-pronounce name and would be willing to send me a brief recording or you uttering your firm’s name, please drop me a line, and we can coordinate. Thanks!1
Alston & Bird
ALL-stin and BIRD
You can listen to Alston partner Janine Bird pronouncing the firm’s name in this YouTube video.
Boies Schiller Flexner
BOYS SHILL-er FLEX-ner
Bradley Arant Boult Cummings
BRAD-lee AY-rant BOLT CUM-mings
The “AY” in “Arant” rhymes with “bay” or “jay”—remember that it’s a southern firm, founded in Alabama in 1870—and the “u” in “Boult” is silent.
You can listen to retired Bradley Arant partner Roy D. Campbell III pronouncing the firm’s name in this YouTube video.
Buchalter
BUCK-all-ter
Cozen O’Connor
KOH-zin o-CON-ner
Debevoise & Plimpton
deh-beh-VOYS and PLIMP-tin
As my former Above the Law colleague and former Debevoise associate Elie Mystal put it, the “voise” in “Debevoise” rhymes with “noise.” Don’t Frenchify it and pronounce “voise” like the beginning of “voilà” or “voir dire.”
Faegre Drinker
FAY-gree DRINK-er
Knobbe Martens
keh-NO-bee MAR-tins
This one is actually easy: it’s just like Obi-Wan Kenobi from Star Wars.
Latham & Watkins
LAY-thim / LAY-thum and WAT-kins
You can listen to Latham lawyers pronouncing the name of the firm in the “My Latham Journey” videos on the firm’s YouTube channel. Most of them pronounce “Latham” the way I’ve listed here, so that the beginning rhymes with “faith” in terms of the “th” sound. But a few sound closer to having it rhyme with the verb “bathe” or the noun “lathe”—and I don’t think saying it that way will get you laughed out of the firm cocktail party. (Actually, Latham is a very friendly place, so you wouldn’t get laughed out of a party for any reason; your colleagues would probably just gently correct you.)
Lewis Brisbois
LEW-iss BRIZ-boy
Don’t Frenchify it and say “BRIZ-bwah.”
Manatt Phelps & Phillips
muh-NAT PHELPS and PHIL-lips
Offit Kurman
OFF-it KER-min
Perkins Coie
PER-kins COO-eee
“Coie” rhymes with “gooey.” Again, don’t Frenchify; it’s not “KWAH.”
You can listen to Perkins partner Sara Chenetz pronounce the firm’s name in this YouTube video.
Proskauer Rose
PROS-cow-er ROSE
“Pros” sounds like the start of the word “prosecutor.”
Be grateful that they shortened it from “Proskauer, Rose, Goetz & Mendelsohn”—a fact that I know because one of my party tricks is reciting law firms’ former and original names. (I had also committed to memory the addresses of many firms’ New York offices—but I need to re-learn a bunch for firms that moved to Manhattan West and Hudson Yards).
Skadden Arps Slate Meagher & Flom
SKAD-din ARPS SLATE MAR and FLAHM
It’s basically phonetic, and most people refer to the firm as “Skadden” or “Skadden Arps,” so I was on the fence about including it in this pronunciation guide. But for those of you who share my appreciation for the full names of firms, “Meagher” rhymes with “car,” and “Flom” rhymes with “bomb.”
The late Joseph Flom was a giant of the M&A bar who played a major role in building Skadden into the powerhouse it is today. One of his Flom’s sons, prominent record executive Jason Flom, pronounces the family name here.
Wachtell Lipton Rosen & Katz
wock-TELL LIP-tin ROH-zin and CATS
“Wach” rhymes with “clock” (bill baby bill), and the accent for “Wachtell” goes on the second syllable (which my mom could never remember, even when I worked there; to her it was always “WUCK-tell”). The rest of the name sounds as it’s spelled.
You can listen to Wachtell partner Ryan McLeod—”mc-CLOUD,” in case you’re wondering—pronounce the firm’s name in this YouTube video.
Weil Gotshal & Manges
WILE GOT-tchyal and MAN-jeez
Thanks to Reddit for this pronunciation.
As with Skadden, most people—including most folks at the firm—refer to Weil using only its first name. But if you do want to pronounce the firm’s complete name properly, “Manges” rhymes with the river “Ganges.” (And Weil also has a humorous nickname, as noted by The New York Times: “We’ll Getcha & Mangle Ya.”)
Again, please drop me a line with any corrections—a pronunciation guide containing mispronunciations is a disservice—or proposed additions. Thanks!
As regular readers of Original Jurisdiction know, I try to be transparent when I edit posts. When I revise a post after it has been published, I typically note that the change is an update, explain what I changed and why, and provide the date and time of the edit. But I’m not going to do that here. It would make the post look very cluttered—and since this isn’t “hard news,” I don’t think readers need to know when something gets updated.
Readers should be aware, however, that the version of this post that they’re reading is quite possibly different from the post when it was originally published. And that divergence is intentional: as mentioned above, this is an evolving resource.
Free advice for law firm applicants...the day before your interview, or even the day of, or even in the elevator on the way up to the office, or the parking lot before you go in, call reception and see how the receptionist pronounces the firm's name.
I was a partner in the Houston office of Weil, Gotshal & Manges in the early 1990s. During that time I read and heard every possible permutation of how those names could be spelled and said by confused Texans. Within the firm, though, the difficulty outsiders had with the firm name was regarded by most of us, I think, as a perverse point of pride — on the theory that if you're good enough, folks will make the effort to learn it.
When I did M&A work long ago, sometimes working with and sometimes against them, we called the lawyers from Skadden Arps "the Skarps crew." The first time I heard that firm name (some time in law school), I was reminded instantly of the John Irving novel, "The World According to Garp," the first chapter of which was excerpted in Playboy as the origin story of the title character's name. Good stuff still.
Baker Botts, where I began my practice of law, is as easy to say and spell as Sullivan & Cromwell or Thompson & Knight (firms where I also was a summer clerk). Within Baker Botts, we referred to recruiting dinners as being "on the Captain," referring to the grandfather of former SecState James A. Baker III, whose father "Judge Baker" was in turn one of the firm's co-founders. Captain Baker was one of the most famous and successful lawyers in Texas history, not least for proving that William Marsh Rice (the founder of Rice Institute nka Rice University) was murdered in New York City by his butler. But the firm culture was often described simply as "Bottsian," as in "crying after a loss would be un-Bottsian." I liked that.