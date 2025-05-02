Original Jurisdiction

Original Jurisdiction

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Irwin Weiss's avatar
Irwin Weiss
15h

Just noting......there was a similar rally yesterday in front of the S. Ct. building in Washington, DC.

What is demonstrated by the prior comments is that there are some folks who are so pro-Trump that they cannot understand issues relating to the rule of law. (You want to be opposed to abortion, in favor of ceasing to aid Ukraine? OK, you are entitled to your opinions.

But when Pres. Trump calls for the impeachment judges merely because he doesn't like the rulings, we should all be horrified. President Trump says he's a big supporter of the 2nd amendment. That's nice. But how about the part of the constitution dealing with due process? What about the separation of powers outlined in the constitution. He took an oath to defend the constitution, and I read the oath as contemplating the ENTIRE constitution.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
William Otis's avatar
William Otis
19h

Where were the lawyers for the rule of law when Alvin Bragg was concocting a jury-rigged, election year prosecution against an unpopular (in NYC) political enemy? Where were they when Joe Biden proudly proclaimed that he'd invent every way he could to evade the SCOTUS ruling upending his racially-rigged affirmative action system designed to kneecap whites and Asians? Where were they when Bob Mueller's grand jury investigation was leaking to the press for all it was worth (while failing to indict its principal target)? Where were they when HLS and the rest of the University were coddling open-air anti-Semitism -- something they (very belatedly) no longer deny?

Most regrettably, "rule of law" has become little more than a slogan hijacked for partisan advantage, and yesterday was, as it has so often become, the Democrats' turn.

Sorry, this was a political rally thinly if gushingly disguised as a patriotic one.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
12 replies
14 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 David Lat
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture