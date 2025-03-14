Outside the New York offices of Perkins Coie (photo by David Lat).

Welcome to Original Jurisdiction, the latest legal publication by me, David Lat. You can learn more about Original Jurisdiction by reading its About page, and you can email me at davidlat@substack.com. This is a reader-supported publication; you can subscribe by clicking here.

“It sends little chills down my spine. Why shouldn’t we be chilled by this?”

That’s what Judge Beryl Howell had to say at a Wednesday hearing about Executive Order 14230 aka “Addressing Risks from Perkins Coie LLP,” the executive order issued on March 6 by Donald Trump targeting Perkins Coie. The Order directs executive-branch officials to take numerous actions aimed at Perkins Coie and its personnel, including stripping them of security clearances and government contracts, barring them from federal property, and blackballing them from federal jobs.

On Tuesday, March 11, Perkins Coie filed a constitutional challenge to the Order in the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia (D.D.C.). The 43-page complaint in Perkins Coie v. U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) contains nine counts, alleging violations of due process, equal protection, First Amendment free-speech and associational rights, and the right to counsel, among other claims.

Here’s the opening of the complaint, filed by a team of 14 lawyers from Williams & Connolly led by former W&C chair Dane Butswinkas:

This case concerns an Executive Order issued on March 6, 2025, entitled, “Addressing Risks From Perkins Coie LLP” (“the Order”). The Order is an affront to the Constitution and our adversarial system of justice. Its plain purpose is to bully those who advocate points of view that the President perceives as adverse to the views of his Administration, whether those views are presented on behalf of paying or pro bono clients. Perkins Coie brings this case reluctantly. The firm is comprised of lawyers who advocate for clients; its attorneys and employees are not activists or partisans. But Perkins Coie’s ability to represent the interests of its clients—and its ability to operate as a legal-services business at all—are under direct and imminent threat. Perkins Coie cannot allow its clients to be bullied. The firm is committed to a resolute defense of the rule of law, without regard to party or ideology, and therefore brings this lawsuit to declare the Order unlawful and to enjoin its implementation.

Perkins Coie also sought a temporary restraining order (TRO) to immediately enjoin most of the Order. On Wednesday, March 12, after a two-hour hearing, Judge Beryl Howell issued the requested TRO, blocking Sections 1, 3, and 5 of the Order.

And Judge Howell didn’t hold back in her comments at the hearing. Here are some highlights, from The New York Times (gift link), The Washington Post (gift link), Reuters, and Law.com:

The Order “threatens to significantly undermine our entire legal system and the ability of all people to access justice.”

It is “a means of retaliating against Perkins Coie,” as well as Trump “using taxpayer dollars for a personal vendetta.”

“I’m sure many in the legal profession are watching in horror about what Perkins Coie is going through here.”

Trump defenders might dismiss these remarks as the rantings of an “Obama judge.” But it’s harder for folks on the right to make ad hominem attacks against the conservative Wall Street Journal editorial board (gift link):

Perkins Coie has shown it’s a partisan firm…. But Mr. Trump’s order is now targeting the law firm for representing clients Mr. Trump dislikes. He is trying to defenestrate Perkins Coie to intimidate elite law firms from representing his opponents or plaintiffs who challenge his policies. This violates a bedrock principle of American law, which is that even the worst clients deserve representation.

The WSJ editorial board’s criticism of the order stands in stark contrast to the silence from Perkins Coie’s fellow Biglaw firms. As Vivia Chen put it, “They’re ducking. Running for the hills…. It’s not a good look, and Biglaw knows it.”

Or consider the comments I received from Aric Press, the (happily retired) former editor in chief of The American Lawyer:

I am surprised and disappointed that the leaders of the largest law firms—the Am Law 100—have not individually or collectively denounced President Trump’s executive order punishing Perkins Coie for zealously representing its clients. Whatever we think of the firm or its clients, the president’s action is a threat to the rule of law and lawyers throughout our nation. Now is not a time for silence. It is not enough to complain over lunch, or whisper off-the-record remarks to reporters, or issue knowing sighs at round tables convened to share the angst that comes from desperately monitoring the work of fellow millionaires. It is not enough to sit silently, hoping the administration won’t come after you. If I can’t appeal on the basis of principle, think of it, if you must, as a commercial problem. Cowering is not a marketing strategy. If there was any doubt amongst corporate clients before, the events of the last fortnight have made it clear, again, that if you’re jammed up in Washington, D.C, the firm to call is Williams & Connolly. An old friend who chaired one of the great firms used to chide me that I was wrong about him and his mates. He’d tell me that I overestimated the firms, and expected too much in the way of their public service and professional commitments. “You think we’re better than we really are,” he’d say. Once this was just a cocktail party argument. But now? Now, all of us are going to learn if our most-credentialed officers of the court have the interests of our nation and profession at heart or, when faced with a clear and present danger, choose to look the other way.

What are my own views? I’m not a particularly passionate writer these days; I try my best to maintain equanimity, see the many different sides of complex issues, and always entertain the possibility that I might be wrong. I’ve traded the snark of my youth, a time when I thought I was much smarter than I actually was, for the caution—and, I hope, wisdom—of middle age. I’m not a member of the #Resistance; sometimes I write positive things about Trump appointees, if I believe they’re warranted. If you’re looking for legal analysis from a hard-left point of view, I’m afraid I’m not your guy (but please peruse my list of recommended Substacks for other publications that might better fit your needs).

I do, however, have a very strong opinion on this issue. The Order is atrocious and appalling, it sets a terrible precedent, and it deserves strong condemnation from anyone who cares about the rule of law.

Now let’s hear out the other side, as we always should. Chad Mizelle, chief of staff at the DOJ, argued at the Wednesday hearing that “[t]he president of the United States is authorized under the Constitution to find that there are certain individuals or certain companies that are not trustworthy with the nation’s secrets.” And the Order speaks in those terms as well: it’s titled “Addressing Risks from Perkins Coie,” it opens by alleging “dishonest and dangerous activity of the law firm Perkins Coie LLP,” and it invokes “national security” and the “interests of the United States” half a dozen times.

But let’s be real. Neither the Order itself nor Chad Mizelle at the hearing could cite any actual proof that Perkins Coie poses any serious threat to the national security or the national interest of the United States—unless you view “the national interest” as synonymous with “the interest of Donald J. Trump.”

A more honest “defense,” and one that I’ve heard more frequently, goes like this: liberals and progressives in Biglaw have been mistreating conservatives for years, so now they can get a taste of their own medicine. But this is just “whataboutism,” which I find utterly unpersuasive. I refer you again to the WSJ ed board:

[I]t has typically been conservatives who have had a hard time getting representation from elite firms that fear political retribution from the left. Paul Clement, the premier Supreme Court litigator of our time, famously resigned from King & Spalding after that firm dropped the U.S. House of Representatives as a client in connection with the Defense of Marriage Act. [Ed. note: And then a decade later, Clement left Kirkland & Ellis after the firm told him to drop his Second Amendment clients.] Some on the right will say that turnabout now is fair play, but it’s the opposite. It’s one more step toward making the legal system wholly political. Mr. Trump told voters he wouldn’t seek political retribution if he won. His attack on law firms violates that promise, and it won’t do him or the country any good.

I’ll get off my soapbox now—and turn the floor over to you, my readers. This is a Notice and Comment (N&C) post, so comments are open to all, not just paid subscribers. I look forward to your thoughts—and, as always, I’m open to being persuaded.